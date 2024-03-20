Travis Kelce is reminiscing about a "fun, fun evening" at pal Justin Timberlake's One Night Only show in Los Angeles, California.

"Honestly, everybody knows I'm a huge JT fan," Travis said on Wednesday's episode of his New Heights podcast. The Kansas City Chiefs tight end co-hosts the show with his brother, Philadelphia Eagles legend Jason Kelce.

Travis was sure to plug Timberlake's new album, Everything I Thought It Was, while gushing that the performer "always makes unbelievable music."

The 34-year-old athlete was among those treated to a surprise *NSYNC reunion during Timberlake's show at The Wiltern, when the group teamed up to deliver their new song, "Paradise."

"He was playing a bunch of renditions of his old classics, absolute bangers," Travis said. "It was so cool to see him play some of my favorites, man, and then on top of that a handful of his new stuff."

He continued, "It was a fun, fun evening. I can't complain. Anytime you can see Justin Timberlake perform, I suggest you buy the ticket, man. He's the f**king best."

Travis, 34, was first spotted inside the event when record producer Khris Riddick Tynes appeared to inadvertently capture the athlete bobbing to the music in the background of an Instagram video. Later, Kelce was photographed wearing a patterned green sweater as he left in a car.

Travis Kelce spotted in the crowd at Justin Timberlake's LA show. - Khris Riddick Tynes / Instagram

His girlfriend, Taylor Swift, did not appear to be with him during the show, though it appeared that Travis returned to her Beverly Hills home.

The Super Bowl champ was treated to quite the event, as Timberlake welcomed his former *NSYNC boy banders -- Joey Fatone, JC Chasez, Lance Bass and Chris Kirkpatrick -- to the stage. The group performed their new song, "Paradise," which is featured on Timberlake's forthcoming album, Everything I Thought It Was. They also delighted the audience with live renditions of their 2000 hits, "Bye Bye Bye" and "It's Gonna Be Me."

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend were also among those in the star-studded crowd. Eagle-eyed fans also spotted Backstreet Boys star AJ McLean rocking out in the audience.

Travis and Timberlake go way back, and recently offered each other shout-outs after the former named the latter as the "most famous" person in his phone.

Travis joked in January that there was "not a chance" Timberlake would pick up the phone if he called.

Directing his remarks to Timberlake directly, Travis added, "I appreciate you!" and explained that singer is "a busy man."

Timberlake later responded on an episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

"We text," he clarified. "I don't want to bother him. He's busy right now. He's in the zone."

Patrick Mahomes, Justin Timberlake and Travis Kelce celebrate together while golfing. - Isaiah Vazquez/Clarkson Creative/Getty Images

Timberlake and Travis have notably hit the links together on numerous occasions, teaming up with Jimmy Fallon and Patrick Mahomes, respectively, to face off in celebrity golf tournaments.

During his interview on The Tonight Show, Timberlake and Fallon recalled one memorable outing with the Chiefs players that saw the late-night host hitting an epic bunker shot -- while the musician got a little too excited.

"I saw my life flash before my eyes," Timberlake admitted, recalling the moment his body collided with Travis' in celebration.

"He went up and did one of those, like, when they jump, and I was like, 'He's doing it, I have to do it!' and I forgot that he weighs like 80 pounds more than me," Timberlake said.

In the hilarious clip, Timberlake jumps up to bump shoulders with Kelce and is immediately slammed into the ground with his feet flying into the air.

Similarly, Taylor has seemed close to Timberlake in the past, bringing the singer on stage during her 1989 World Tour in 2015 to sing his song, "Mirrors."

On Wednesday's New Heights, Travis hinted that he and Timberlake may be getting together for another round of golf in the near future.

"It's been so cool meeting him out in Tahoe and playing some golf with him," Travis said of their friendship. "I'm even gonna try and get out to his golf outing out in Vegas here in a couple weeks."

Travis has been spotted out and about in Los Angeles numerous times in recent weeks amid his NFL off season. While taping the podcast, he hinted that his busy schedule might interfere with future episodes of the show.

"We're gonna keep trying to get these episodes to you every Wednesday -- but we're getting out of the house, ladies and gentlemen," he teased. "So I don't know if we're gonna keep bringing these things to you every single week, but we're gonna try.

Added Jason, "We're gonna do our best."

