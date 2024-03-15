Music

New Music Friday March 15: Justin Timberlake, Zayn, Kacey Musgraves and More

By Meredith B. Kile
Published: 9:09 AM PDT, March 15, 2024

Check out some of ET's favorite new music of the week!

Happy New Music Friday! The weekend is here, which means more streaming, new playlists and the best that music has to offer -- and ET has you covered for everything in between.

This week, Justin Timberlake dropped his new album, Everything I Thought It Was, Kacey Musgraves entered her new era with Deeper Well, and Zayn released the first single from his upcoming fourth studio album, "What I Am."

Swifties everywhere also have something new to celebrate, as Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour (Taylor’s Version) is out now on Disney+. The concert film includes the performance of "Cardigan" and four additional acoustic songs.

Plus, new music from Cardi B, Bon Jovi, Becky G, BTS' V and more!

Check out some of ET's favorite new music of the week below!

Everything I Thought It Was – Justin Timberlake

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"Legendary" – Bon Jovi

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

Deeper Well – Kacey Musgraves

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

eternal sunshine (slightly deluxe) – Ariana Grande

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"Enough (Miami)" – Cardi B

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"What I Am" – Zayn

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"FRI(END)S" – V from BTS

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"Been Like This" – Meghan Trainor & T-Pain

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"In Your Hands" – Halle

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"Heartbreak Feels So Good (Dillon Francis Remix)" – Fall Out Boy

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"boomerang" – Becky G

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"Andrew" –  Ben Platt

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"symptom of life" – Willow

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"Vegas" – Tyler Hubbard

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"I Went To College / I Went To Jail" – Ernest feat. Jelly Roll

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"word vomit" – kenzie

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"Prada Dem" – Gunna feat. Offset

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

Happiness Bastards – The Black Crowes

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

FINE HO, STAY – Flo Milli

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"Deep In The Water" – Don Toliver

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"EENIE MEENIE" – CHUNG HA feat. Hongjoong of ATEEZ

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"All Girls Go To Heaven" – Zolita

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"Smoking Gun" – Jackie Evancho

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"WHAT THE HELL" – jxdn

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

WORLD WIDE WHACK – Tierra Whack

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

work in progress – Holly Humberstone

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"Waylon in '75" – Chayce Beckham

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"DAMN!" – Zack Bia feat. Teezo Touchdown

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"Ruin Me" – Elevator Boys

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"Fun Forever" – Shinjiro Atae

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"Hell of a Good Time" – Haiden

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"Unknown Phantom" – Ricky Montgomery

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

