Check out some of ET's favorite new music of the week!
Happy New Music Friday! The weekend is here, which means more streaming, new playlists and the best that music has to offer -- and ET has you covered for everything in between.
This week, Justin Timberlake dropped his new album, Everything I Thought It Was, Kacey Musgraves entered her new era with Deeper Well, and Zayn released the first single from his upcoming fourth studio album, "What I Am."
Swifties everywhere also have something new to celebrate, as Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour (Taylor’s Version) is out now on Disney+. The concert film includes the performance of "Cardigan" and four additional acoustic songs.
Plus, new music from Cardi B, Bon Jovi, Becky G, BTS' V and more!
Check out some of ET's favorite new music of the week below!
Everything I Thought It Was – Justin Timberlake
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Legendary" – Bon Jovi
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
Deeper Well – Kacey Musgraves
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
eternal sunshine (slightly deluxe) – Ariana Grande
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Enough (Miami)" – Cardi B
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"What I Am" – Zayn
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"FRI(END)S" – V from BTS
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Been Like This" – Meghan Trainor & T-Pain
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"In Your Hands" – Halle
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Heartbreak Feels So Good (Dillon Francis Remix)" – Fall Out Boy
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"boomerang" – Becky G
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Andrew" – Ben Platt
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"symptom of life" – Willow
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Vegas" – Tyler Hubbard
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"I Went To College / I Went To Jail" – Ernest feat. Jelly Roll
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"word vomit" – kenzie
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Prada Dem" – Gunna feat. Offset
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
Happiness Bastards – The Black Crowes
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
FINE HO, STAY – Flo Milli
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Deep In The Water" – Don Toliver
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"EENIE MEENIE" – CHUNG HA feat. Hongjoong of ATEEZ
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"All Girls Go To Heaven" – Zolita
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Smoking Gun" – Jackie Evancho
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"WHAT THE HELL" – jxdn
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
WORLD WIDE WHACK – Tierra Whack
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
work in progress – Holly Humberstone
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Waylon in '75" – Chayce Beckham
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"DAMN!" – Zack Bia feat. Teezo Touchdown
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Ruin Me" – Elevator Boys
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Fun Forever" – Shinjiro Atae
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Hell of a Good Time" – Haiden
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Unknown Phantom" – Ricky Montgomery
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
RELATED CONTENT: