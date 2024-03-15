Happy New Music Friday! The weekend is here, which means more streaming, new playlists and the best that music has to offer -- and ET has you covered for everything in between.

This week, Justin Timberlake dropped his new album, Everything I Thought It Was, Kacey Musgraves entered her new era with Deeper Well, and Zayn released the first single from his upcoming fourth studio album, "What I Am."

Swifties everywhere also have something new to celebrate, as Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour (Taylor’s Version) is out now on Disney+. The concert film includes the performance of "Cardigan" and four additional acoustic songs.

Plus, new music from Cardi B, Bon Jovi, Becky G, BTS' V and more!

Check out some of ET's favorite new music of the week below!

Everything I Thought It Was – Justin Timberlake

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"Legendary" – Bon Jovi

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

Deeper Well – Kacey Musgraves

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

eternal sunshine (slightly deluxe) – Ariana Grande

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"Enough (Miami)" – Cardi B

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"What I Am" – Zayn

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"FRI(END)S" – V from BTS

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"Been Like This" – Meghan Trainor & T-Pain

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"In Your Hands" – Halle

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"Heartbreak Feels So Good (Dillon Francis Remix)" – Fall Out Boy

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"boomerang" – Becky G

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"Andrew" – Ben Platt

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"symptom of life" – Willow

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"Vegas" – Tyler Hubbard

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"I Went To College / I Went To Jail" – Ernest feat. Jelly Roll

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"word vomit" – kenzie

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"Prada Dem" – Gunna feat. Offset

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

Happiness Bastards – The Black Crowes

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

FINE HO, STAY – Flo Milli

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"Deep In The Water" – Don Toliver

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"EENIE MEENIE" – CHUNG HA feat. Hongjoong of ATEEZ

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"All Girls Go To Heaven" – Zolita

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"Smoking Gun" – Jackie Evancho

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"WHAT THE HELL" – jxdn

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

WORLD WIDE WHACK – Tierra Whack

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

work in progress – Holly Humberstone

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"Waylon in '75" – Chayce Beckham

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"DAMN!" – Zack Bia feat. Teezo Touchdown

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"Ruin Me" – Elevator Boys

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"Fun Forever" – Shinjiro Atae

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"Hell of a Good Time" – Haiden

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"Unknown Phantom" – Ricky Montgomery

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

