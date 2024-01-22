Travis Kelce wasn't exactly shocked by brother Jason Kelce's outrageous display of support.

On Sunday, Jason, 36, celebrated Travis, 34, scoring a touchdown for the Kansas City Chiefs -- as they went head-to-head against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York -- by pulling off his shirt, chugging a beer, and screaming at the top of his lungs.

While Travis wasn't aware of Jason's shirtless antics during the game, he laughingly reacted to the wild celebrating after the Chiefs beat the Bills 27-24.

"My brother was shirtless?" Travis told Westwood One Sports after being asked about the viral moment. "No, that doesn’t surprise me one bit."

"I love that guy. And every time we’re not on the field together, we’re always rooting for each other," Travis added.

Jason and his wife, Kylie Kelce, joined Travis' girlfriend, Taylor Swift, in the suite at the stadium to cheer on Travis, and he proved himself to be a man of the people -- and his brother's biggest fan -- throughout the game.

Jason also won the hearts of many when he made one little fan's wish come true by introducing her to Taylor. In a clip shared across social media, Jason, who made his way from the suites to the stands with fans, was seen picking up a little fan who held a sign, which appeared to be for Taylor.

"Let's show this to Taylor," Jason can be heard saying to the little fan as he lifts her up in the direction of the suites. As the little girl gets into view of the pop star, she waves. Before putting her down, Jason turns to the camera and poses for a picture with the lucky fan.

Meanwhile, Travis had a particularly memorable night -- and he celebrated his first touchdown of the night by flashing Taylor's signature hand hearts gesture in the direction of the suites.

While some fans speculated that the heart-hands gesture was meant for Taylor, he was also seen flashing the sign before the game as he was jeered by Bills fans -- considering they were playing at the Bills' home turf.

Meanwhile, Taylor has become a regular fixture at the Chiefs' games since making her first appearance at Arrowhead Stadium on Sept. 24. Following last week's victory, the "Love Story" singer and Travis were seen leaving the stadium together hand-in-hand.

