Before Taylor Swift travels to Europe for the next leg of her record-shattering Eras Tour, she and boyfriend Travis Kelce headed over to Las Vegas for a fun weekend of celebrating and hanging out.

The couple were in Sin City to lend their support to Kelce's teammate, Patrick Mahomes, during a fundraiser event for his 15 and the Mahomies Foundation, a charity dedicated to helping children and improving their lives through health and wellness.

Swift was spotted by fans, and looked stunning in a gorgeous olive green gown, while Kelce looked handsome and classy in a tailor blue suit with white button-down, sans tie.

The pair can be seen holding hands as they walked, in several videos posted to social media by fans at the fundraiser gala.

"They are super adorable together," one user captioned a photo of the pair at the event, which they posted to X (formerly Twitter). "So down to earth & kind."

During the event, as part of a charity auction, Kelce surprised the attendees with a special item up for grabs that he felt might be of particular interest.

"I was just talking to my significant other and we might have another auction item that wasn't on the docket," Kelce told the crowd. "Has anybody heard of the Eras Tour?"

As it turns out, Swift put up a set of four tickets to a future show -- either in Miami Gardens, Florida, New Orleans or Indianapolis, Indiana, when her Eras Tour returns to the US in October.

According to the auctioneer running the event, Harry Santa, the tickets sold for an astonishing amount.

"It's not every night @taylorswift is in your audience," he wrote in a post on Instagram, alongside a beaming photo of himself and Swift. "4 tickets to The Eras Tour raised an incredible $80,000... It was a truly special night supporting @15andmahomies."

Las Vegas happens to be an important location for Kelce and Swift as the Kansas City Chiefs tight end earned his third Super Bowl ring as the Chiefs beat the San Francisco 49ers in February.

The outing at the event over the weekend comes just over a week after Swift released her massive new album, The Tortured Poets Department, which features numerous songs rumored to be about the singer's various exes -- and a few inspired by her high-profile romance with Kelce.

A source told ET this week that Kelce -- who began his romance with Swift in September 2023 -- is among Taylor's biggest champions, and that he loves her new album.

"Travis is so supportive of the entire album and loves that he is a part of Taylor's story," the source said. "He is a Swiftie through and through, and is very proud of her."

