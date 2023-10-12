Spoiler alert: This article includes details about the final edit of Taylor Swift's concert doc, Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour.

With a runtime of two hours and 48 minutes, Taylor Swift's The Eras Tour concert film had to leave some moments on the cutting room floor.

The 33-year-old singer brought fans along on a three-hour journey through a whopping 44-song setlist -- which included two unique surprise songs during each individual performance -- on her latest tour. Now, as she brings Eras to the big screen, Swift unveiled the final cut of her Sam Wrench-directed doc during a star-studded premiere event on Wednesday in Los Angeles, California.

Enjoying her own show from the audiences' POV, Swift spent the night singing and dancing along, doing the clap to "You Belong With Me," joining the crowd's "1, 2, 3 LGB" chant during "Delicate", and screaming "f**k the patriarchy" during "All Too Well." Swift cuddled up to Keleigh Teller -- wife to Miles Teller, who starred in her "I Bet You Think About Me (Taylor's Version)" music video -- while watching "Champagne Problems" and was seen frequently noticing things and pointing them out to her friends and dancers throughout the show. She couldn't help but laugh at one point, cracking up while watching her infamous stage dive.

But several songs from The Eras setlist were notably absent from the film, including "The Archer," "No Body, No Crime," "'Tis the Damn Season," "Long Live," "Cardigan" and "Wildest Dreams."

As for her buzzy surprise songs, Swift chose to include "Our Song" and "You're On Your Own, Kid" for the film. She sang the former at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada, on March 24, 2023, and the latter at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida, on April 14, 2023.

As the film's credits roll, a selection of fun bloopers are included. The moments have been affectionally dubbed "The Errors Tour" by Swifties.

The star snapped selfies, sang along and snuggled up with her friends on Wednesday night at the AMC Theaters in L.A.'s The Grove. Swift smiled as she posed for pics in front of the theater, and went around greeting Swifties, many of whom had been waiting for hours and traveled long distances to be at the event.

The film premiered on 13 screens within the theater, with a handful of celebrity fans and friends were in attendance. Beyoncé was among those who stepped out to show support, along with Adam Sandler and his family, Maren Morris, Molly Sims, Hayley Kiyoko, Karamo Brown, Simu Liu, Harry Jowsey, Rylee Arnold, Becca Tilley, Flava Flav, Julia Garner and Mariska Hargitay, among others. Swift's family -- including mom Andrea, dad Scott and brother Austin -- were also on hand.

Swift personally stopped by each of the 13 theaters to share heartfelt remarks.

"This tour, let me just preface by saying I've always had fun doing this. I can't believe music is my career," she said, in part. "That's crazy to me, like, I've always loved it. I've never had a fraction of the amount of fun I had on the Eras Tour before, ever. So I want to say, I have friends in this room. I have my amazing backup vocalists in this room, yeah! And let me just say, like my fellow performers on the stage, the dancers, the band, my backing vocalists, they would go out on stage every single night -- in sickness or in health, in any weather conditions we would face, regardless of what was going on in our lives -- we pranced on that stage grinning because of what met us on the other side, and that was you."

Swift continued, "How much you cared about it, like, that was absolutely everything. So I think that you'll see, you absolutely are main characters in this film because that's what made the tour magical. That's what made it different than anything I've done in my life. Like, attention to detail. Your preparation. Your passion. Your intensity. Like, you cared so much about these shows and that made all the difference for us. It made us want to add even more shows and just keep doing the tour and I think that I just have never felt this way about anything. The way that I feel about this experience that we have had and continue to have."

The Eras flick has already broken records. As of Oct. 5, AMC announced that Eras surpassed $100 million in global advance ticket sales revenue.

The U.S. leg of Swift's tour kicked off on March 17 at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, and continued through Aug. 9, wrapping up with a six-night run at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles.

Swift recently finished a four-show stop in Mexico City, and is taking a two-month break before returning to the stage in November with shows in Buenos Aires. In this time, she's fueled romance rumors with Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce by attending two of his NFL games. She's also been spotted out in New York City with her girl squad, which includes Sophie Turner and Blake Lively.

The Eras Tour is set to come to a close on Nov. 23, 2024, following a six-night run at the Rogers Centre in Toronto, Canada.

Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour hits theaters on Friday, Oct. 13.

