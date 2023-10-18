Taylor Swift may have found "The One." Following the 33-year-old singer's PDA-filled weekend with Travis Kelce, a source tells ET that she's "super happy with Travis and she has been having a great time with him."

"They have a lot of fun together and she loves how chivalrous he is," the source says. "Taylor feels at ease with Travis and they are already very comfortable around each other."

Travis, 34, made headlines for his apparent protective nature of the singer when they were out and about in New York City. On the latest episode of his New Heights podcast, Travis addressed his behavior during his date nights with Taylor.

"I feel like whenever I'm on a date, I'm always having the sense that I'm a man in the situation," the Kansas City Chiefs tight end told his brother, Jason Kelce. "I'm protective, yeah, for sure. You always have to have that feeling or self-awareness, I guess."

ET's source notes that "it's been easy" for Taylor and Travis "to connect because they have similar values and goals when it comes to their personal lives and careers."

"They’re both really excited about each other and making it a priority to see each other even with their hectic schedules," the source adds.

The duo's whirlwind romance began last month when Taylor attended the Chiefs' game against the Chicago Bears, even sitting by Travis' mom, Donna Kelce, throughout the matchup.

She showed up the next week too, watching the Chiefs beat the New York Jets alongside both some A-list pals and Mama Kelce. Taylor was also on hand for Travis' game against the Denver Broncos, and spent time with both Donna and Ed Kelce.

"Yeah, Taylor talking to Dad, you already know, you know Dad like I know Dad, this is a terrifying conversation," Travis told Jason on their podcast. "I felt terrible, I felt terrible for Taylor."

However, the Kelce brothers were quick to shower their dad with praise. Travis emphasized, "Our dad is the best dad in the world; he is a great converser or conversator, however you want to put it. It's where Jason gets his storytelling."

Travis also shared an endearing tidbit about their father's newfound connection with Taylor, saying, "You can see in this picture, he's just pumping her up, he started listening to her music more, he started doing some stuff."

