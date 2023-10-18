Travis Kelce Says Taylor Swift Talking to His Dad Was 'Terrifying'

In the latest episode of their New Heights podcast, NFL superstars Travis Kelce and Jason Kelce shared an amusing and slightly unnerving experience involving Travis' rumored girlfriend, Taylor Swift, conversing with their father during last week's Thursday night football broadcast.

The 33-year-old singer was in attendance at the Kansas City Chiefs versus Denver Broncos game, further fueling speculation about her relationship with Travis. In addition to reconnecting with the tight end's mother, Donna Kelce (a.k.a. Mama Kelce), at Arrowhead Stadium, the GRAMMY-winning artist was also observed engaging in conversation with his father, Ed Kelce.

Jason set the stage, saying, "If you were watching the game, you saw something momentous happening, which was Taylor Swift talking to Ed Kelce." The two brothers, who are known for their engaging banter on the podcast, couldn't help but reflect on the hilarity of the situation.

Travis, with a touch of humor, remarked, "Yeah, Taylor talking to Dad, you already know, you know Dad like I know Dad, this is a terrifying conversation. I felt terrible, I felt terrible for Taylor."

Jason, clearly on the same page, quipped, "If you see Dad talking to anybody and you can't hear what's happening, who knows where that conversation is going?" It's safe to say that their father, fondly referred to as "Papa Kelce," possesses a gift for engaging in unpredictable and often entertaining conversations.

However, the Kelce brothers were quick to shower their dad with praise. Travis emphasized, "Our dad is the best dad in the world; he is a great converser or conversator, however, you want to put it. It's where Jason gets his storytelling."

Jason added, "It was nice because mom was getting quite a bit of the spotlight, so it was cool to see dad on the jumbotron, on the TV for a little bit."

Travis also shared an endearing tidbit about their father's newfound connection with Taylor, saying, "You can see in this picture, he's just pumping her up, he started listening to her music more, he started doing some stuff."

After Taylor arrived at Arrowhead Stadium on Thursday to watch Travis' team face off against the Denver Broncos, she was photographed hanging out with Donna in a box. The women smiled as they watched the pregame festivities on the field and waited for kickoff.

Taylor caused a stir last month when she attended Travis' game against the Chicago Bears, even sitting by Donna throughout the matchup. Afterward, Travis revealed on his New Heights podcast what his mom and others thought about the pop star.

"Shoutout to Taylor for pulling up, that was pretty ballsy. I just thought it was awesome how everyone in the suite had nothing but great things to say about her. You know, the friends and family. She looked amazing, everybody was talking about her in a great light," he said. "To see the slow-motion chest bumps, to see the high fives with mom, to see how, you know, Chiefs Kingdom was all excited she was there -- that s**t was absolutely hysterical and it was definitely a game I'll remember, that's for damn sure."

She showed up the next week too, watching the Chiefs beat the New York Jets alongside both some A-list pals and Mama Kelce. Shortly thereafter, Donna appeared to give Taylor her stamp of approval on Instagram, before speaking about the singer during an appearance on the Got It From My Momma podcast with Jennifer Vickery Smith.

"I feel like I'm in an alternate universe because it's something that I've never been involved with ever before," Donna said of the attention surrounding her son's private life. "I thought it would be over [after the first game], but it seems to just continue, and every week just seems to trump the week before, so it’s really kind of a wild ride."

Then, on the Today show, Donna expanded on the situation, saying, "Every week it's like something new, like, really? It truly feels like I'm in some kind of alternate universe. It's just really, really strange, but it's fun. It's a great ride.”

