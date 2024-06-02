Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez are sharing some affection amid ongoing split rumors.

The couple met up in Santa Monica, California, on Sunday -- where they were joined by Affleck's mom, Christine Anne Boldt -- and shared some light PDA as Lopez was seen arriving.

The songstress, 54, was dressed in a long-sleeve black top and blue jeans. She held her plaid coat in her arm as she planted a kiss on Affleck's cheek.

The 51-year-old Oscar-winning actor -- who was rocking a dark red graphic tee, burgundy jacket and jeans -- smiled as they shared the sweet moment.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck share some PDA in Santa Monica, California, on June 2, 2024. - BACKGRID

Affleck and Lopez tied the knot in July 2022 amid a whirlwind romance following their very public on-again, off-again romance. However, rumors and speculation regarding their possible split began swirling in May after they hadn't been photographed together in over a month.

Sunday's outing comes just days after Lopez announced that she would not be embarking on her previously announced 30+ city tour in support of her new album, This Is Me... Now.

The last time fans saw Lopez on tour was in 2019 and that tour grossed over $50 million and sold out venues across the country.

"Jennifer is taking time off to be with her children, family and close friends," representatives from Live Nation said in a statement.

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez attend the Los Angeles special screening of 'Marry Me' on Feb. 8, 2022 - Momodu Mansaray/Getty Images

Lopez also expressed her apologies in a message to her fans via her OntheJLO newsletter.

"I am completely heartsick and devastated about letting you down," she wrote. "Please know that I wouldn't do this if I didn't feel that it was absolutely necessary. I promise I will make it up to you and we will all be together again. I love you all so much. Until next time..."

A source tells ET that the singer canceled her tour because "she wants to focus on her family and the stress from it has been a lot for her."

Lopez' decision to cancel the hotly anticipated This Is Me... Now: The Tour comes amid the ongoing speculation of a split between her and Affleck, which neither of them have addressed directly.

Amid their reported tensions, a source recently told ET that the couple is dealing with "some problems."

"Jen has been feeling pressure with all her work commitments and Ben is more chill and doesn't care about Hollywood and the stuff that comes along with it. He feels like ups and downs are part of life and everyone has these moments," the source shared. "They went back into their relationship hoping that any past issues wouldn't repeat themselves, but unfortunately, some of them are."

The source added that the father of three has been "trying to do his best when it comes to his career, co-parenting, and being a good partner, but feels overwhelmed."

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez attend the red carpet premiere of 'The Last Duel' during the 78th Venice International Film Festival in 2021. - Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Affleck shares three children with his ex-wife, Jennifer Garner -- Violet, 18, Fin, 15, and Samuel 12. Meanwhile, Lopez is mom to 16-year-old twins Emme and Max, whom she shares with ex-husband Marc Anthony.

"Ben and Jen don't want to get divorced and are saying they won't, but their relationship is simply not working at this point," the source said. "They aren't done yet and want to fix things because they love each other, but they are also both unhappy."

