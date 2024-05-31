Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are still fighting for their marriage. A source tells ET that the couple is "dealing with some problems" amid the ongoing chatter about the state of their relationship.

"Jen has been feeling pressure with all her work commitments and Ben is more chill and doesn't care about Hollywood and the stuff that comes along with it. He feels like ups and downs are part of life and everyone has these moments," the source shares.

The couple is set to share their second wedding anniversary in July, after eloping to Las Vegas for a quiet ceremony in 2022. They later hosted a lavish wedding ceremony and reception with friends and family at Affleck's Riceboro, Georgia, estate.

This after rekindling their romance from the early aughts. Lopez and Affleck were first engaged in November 2002, but called things off just days before their planned September 2003 nuptials.

"They went back into their relationship hoping that any past issues wouldn't repeat themselves, but unfortunately, some of them are," ET's source says.

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez arrive at the premiere of "Daredevil" at the Village Theatre on February 9, 2003. - Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Regarding specific pain points in the marriage, the source suggests that Affleck has a lot on his plate at the moment.

"Ben has been trying to do his best when it comes to his career, co-parenting, and being a good partner, but feels overwhelmed," the source notes.

"Ben and Jen don't want to get divorced," the source adds, "and are saying they won't, but their relationship is simply not working at this point. They aren't done yet and want to fix things because they love each other, but they are also both unhappy."

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez at the 81st Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 7, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California. - Christopher Polk/Golden Globes 2024/Golden Globes 2024 via Getty Images

Affleck, 51, and Lopez, 54, recently reunited and put on a united front for his daughter, Violet. The couple was spotted Thursday dressed to the nines heading to Violet's graduation party in Los Angeles where they were joined by Affleck's mom, Christine Anne Boldt.

The Air star shares three children with his ex-wife, Jennifer Garner. In addition to 18-year-old Violet, they are also co-parents to 15-year-old Fin and 12-year-old Samuel. Affleck and Garner were married from 2005-2018.

Lopez and Affleck's blended family also includes her two children, 16-year-old twins Max and Emme, whom she shares with her ex-husband, Marc Anthony. The musicians were married from 2004 to 2014.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck attend Amazon's 'This is Me... Now: A Love Story' premiere at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California, February 13, 2024. - ET

Earlier this week, a source told ET, "Jen and Ben are continuing to take space from each other. They've been having issues for a few months and trying to figure things out on their own."

The source added, "Jen has been having a hard time dealing with the general stress of life as well as in her career. She has been experiencing ups and downs while processing everything. She has been throwing herself into work, which has always been an outlet for her to stay busy and distracted."

Most recently, Lopez has been promoting her new Netflix movie, Atlas.

As she stepped out in Mexico City on her press tour, Lopez answered questions during a press conference as she sat onstage next to her co-star, Simu Liu, in front of a room full of reporters.

According to video from the event, when one journalist asked from the audience if the rumors that Lopez and Affleck had split were true, Liu was quick to chime in, saying, "OK, we're not doing that."

"You know better than that," responded Lopez, who was wearing her wedding ring.

Added Liu, "Don't come in here with that energy, please."

