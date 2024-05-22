Jennifer Lopez is staying mum about the state of her marriage.

Amid speculation about Lopez's relationship with her husband, Ben Affleck, the 54-year-old triple threat stepped out in Mexico City on Wednesday to promote her new Netflix movie, Atlas.

During a press conference, Lopez answered questions as she sat on stage next to her co-star, Simu Liu, in front of a room full of reporters.

Simu Liu, Jennifer Lopez and Brad Peyton pose during a photocall at Hotel St. Regis on May 22. - Adrián Monroy/Medios y Media/Getty Images

According to video from the event, when one journalist asked if the rumors that Lopez and and Affleck, 51, had split were true, a man off camera was quick to chime in, saying, "OK, we're not doing that."

"You know better than that," added Lopez, who was wearing the wedding ring she got when she and Affleck tied the knot in July 2022, a long-awaited event given their early aughts romance.

In the wake of the chatter about the pair's marriage, a source told ET that Lopez and Affleck have "had their ups and downs" since they exchanged vows.

"They have gone through phases where things haven't been as great between them due to their different personalities and not getting enough time together," the source said. "They're not always on the same page. They both have so much going on between taking care of their families and their work commitments and it can be a lot for them."

After Lopez and Affleck were spotted together for the first time in more than 40 days earlier this month, Affleck was photographed without his wedding ring.

"Jen and Ben's relationship is not over yet, but they have been staying in separate homes and the tension has been high," a second source told ET. "They are taking a second to figure out what each of them is going through and wants. Both of them have been very down."

Then, when ET spoke to Lopez at the Hollywood premiere of the Brad Peyton-directed Atlas, she opened up about the importance of family, which also includes her 16-year-old twins, Emme and Max, and the children Affleck shares with Jennifer Garner, Violet, 18, Seraphina, 15, and Samuel, 12.

"One thing you can always trust in [is] family," Lopez told ET with a smile.

Simu Liu, Jennifer Lopez and Sterling K. Brown attend the 'Atlas' premiere in Los Angeles on May 20. - Steve Granitz/FilmMagic

Still, the split rumors remain, with a separate source telling ET, "Ben feels like Jen has a hard time feeling satisfied and that's one of the issues they're facing. Ben is one of the only people who feels comfortable enough to be honest and real with Jen. It's part of why Jen loves him, but also why she's upset with him."

"She tries to play it off like she doesn't care what the public thinks about her, but she loves her fans so much, so their feedback does impact her," the source added. "Ben and Jen are going through normal problems and nothing scandalous is going on."

Atlas, which stars Lopez, Liu, Sterling K. Brown, will hit Netflix May 24.

