Paging, Mrs. Affleck! Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez put on a united front on Sunday as the couple was spotted out together in Los Angeles amid intense speculation about their marriage.

The spouses, often referred to as "Bennifer," stepped out to attend a family event together. Affleck's ex-wife, Jennifer Garner, was also seen in attendance at what appeared to be a film screening alongside their kids.

Lopez, 54, donned a turtleneck sweater and an embroidered trenchcoat, keeping her left hand strategically in her pocket. Affleck, 51, went casual in a Boston T-Shirt and jeans, flashing his wedding band as he visited a local theater. The added bling was noteworthy as he was photographed on Friday driving without the ring.

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez are all smiles as they are spotted together in Ben's car after attending a family event in Brentwood, California, on May 19, 2024. - Backgrid

Amid rumors of relationship troubles, Affleck and Lopez were spotted smiling for photographers in the car together and looking deep in conversation while heading to the BOA Steakhouse after the event.

In an interesting twist, Affleck was spotted holding his phone in the car with the screen lit up featuring a professional image of Lopez with the contact name "Jennifer Affleck." J.Lo legally changed her last name to Affleck after the A-list couple tied the knot in 2022.

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez talk in his car on May 19, 2024. - X17online.com

The couple has yet to publicly address speculation surrounding their marriage, which started when the two had not been photographed together in more than 40 days.

A source recently told ET, "Jen and Ben's relationship is not over yet, but they have been staying in separate homes and the tension has been high. They are taking a second to figure out what each of them is going through and wants. Both of them have been very down."

But it was a family-filled weekend for Bennifer who attended a recital for Affleck and Garner's middle child, Seraphina, on Friday. The exes also share Violet, 18, and Samuel, 12.

For her part, the "Let's Get Loud" singer has 16-year-old twins, Emme and Max, with her ex-husband, Marc Anthony.

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez are are spotted arriving together at BOA Steakhouse in Los Angeles on May 19, 2024. - Backgrid

At the same event for Affleck and Garner's second child, Lopez -- who was also in attendance -- was seen wearing her wedding ring. She and Affleck spent time chatting in a parking lot outside, with Affleck carrying flowers. Amid their reported marital troubles, another source says the Good Will Hunting star is focused on his kids.

"Ben's priority is his family and well-being," the source shared of the couple, who wed in July 2022.

This comes after Lopez appeared at the 2024 Met Gala -- where she served as co-chair -- by herself on May 6. Just hours earlier, Affleck surprised the audience at The Greatest Roast of All Time: Tom Brady, where he trolled NFL fans who have been critical of the former Patriots quarterback. Affleck, Brady and Lopez previously starred alongside each other in a Super Bowl commercial for Dunkin', where Brady, 46, and Affleck crashed a recording session of Lopez's.

Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez arrives at the Los Angeles Premiere Of Amazon MGM Studios This Is Me...Now: A Love Story at Dolby Theatre on Feb. 13, 2024 in Hollywood, California. - Steve Granitz/FilmMagic

A source recently shared with ET that the couple has their "ups and downs" since getting married, noting, "They’re not always on the same page. They both have so much going on between taking care of their families and their work commitments and it can be a lot for them."

Speculation over the status of their relationship only grew after dating coach Lenna Marsak shared on her Instagram Story last week that Lopez had "liked" her post about unhealthy relationships months after it was posted. The March 19 post details personality traits some people bring to relationships that the account positions as unhealthy for romance.

"You can't build a relationship with someone who is disconnected from themselves," Marsak captioned her post. "We can't expect someone to see us when we can't even see themselves. Getting in a relationship is the easy part. Nurturing & fostering it is a different story. After all, love is not a feeling, it's action ❤️."

Amid all the speculation, one person told ET that Lopez has "not been paying much attention to any outside hate."

"She has always had to deal with criticism and knows that she is misunderstood by some. She realizes that will always be the case because she's an artist and there are people who don't get her or know her," a source said to ET about the triple-threat star.

