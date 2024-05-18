Ben Affleck has been spotted without his wedding ring, amid rumors that he and wife Jennifer Lopez have split once again.

In photos obtained by TMZ, the actor was spotted on Friday behind the wheel of his car. When he held up his cell phone for some reason, it was clear that his left hand was bare, with no wedding band on the ring finger.

Affleck, 54, was photographed outside a recital for his 15-year-old daughter, Seraphina, the same event where Lopez, 51, was spotted wearing her wedding ring -- though the event marked the first time that the couple had been seen in public together in over a month.

On Friday, amid rumors that the couple had split again after tying the knot in July 2022, a source told ET that the relationship can "be a lot" for the A-list stars.

"They have gone through phases where things haven't been as great between them due to their different personalities and not getting enough time together," the source says. "They're not always on the same page. They both have so much going on between taking care of their families and their work commitments and it can be a lot for them."

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez tied the knot in July 2022 after rekindling their romance. - Gotham/GC Images)

Despite the rumors, the pair seemed their usual selves while attending the recital. Affleck shares Seraphina, plus Violet, 18, and Samuel, 12, with his ex-wife, Jennifer Garner.

Lopez -- who shares 16-year-old twins Emme and Max with her ex-husband, Marc Anthony -- arrived at the event wearing jeans and a collared shirt, which she paired with hoop earrings, heels and a high ponytail. Affleck, meanwhile, opted for a button-up shirt and jeans.

The duo was seen chatting in a parking lot outside the event, with Affleck holding a paper and Lopez carrying flowers.

A source previously told ET that Lopez had "not been paying much attention to any outside hate."

"She has always had to deal with criticism and knows that she is misunderstood by some. She realizes that will always be the case because she's an artist and there are people who don't get her or know her," the source said ET about the triple-threat star.

"Ben is 100 percent supportive of Jen and keeps it real with her," the source added. "They both know this is part of the business and remind each other that you can't please everyone. They acknowledge what really matters, lift each other up, and encourage each other's talents and capabilities."

