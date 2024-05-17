Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez have finally been seen together. Amid rumors of a split between the pair, Affleck and Lopez were photographed together on May 16, which marked the first time they were seen with each other in 46 days.

The couple stepped out to attend an event for one of Affleck's kids. He shares Violet, 18, Seraphina, 15, and Samuel, 12, with his ex-wife, Jennifer Garner.

Lopez -- who shares 16-year-old twins Emme and Max with her ex-husband, Marc Anthony -- arrived at the event wearing jeans and a collared shirt, which she paired with hoop earrings, heels and a high ponytail. Affleck, meanwhile, opted for a button-up shirt and jeans.

The duo was seen chatting in a parking lot outside the event, with Affleck holding a paper and Lopez carrying flowers.

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez photographed together on May 16, 2024. - Backgrid

Affleck and Lopez were last photographed together on March 30, when they were pictured walking hand-in-hand in New York City.

Since then, the couple has stepped out separately in public. Affleck attended Tom Brady's roast, while Lopez walked the iconic steps at the Met Gala solo. Affleck wasn't by his wife's side for the event, which she co-chaired, because he was working in Los Angeles, his rep told ET.

Split speculation was further fueled when InTouch claimed that the pair had called it quits, and TMZ reported that Affleck is staying at a house without his wife.

While Lopez was photographed wearing her wedding ring in recent days, a source told ET that they have "had their ups and downs" since their 2022 wedding.

"They have gone through phases where things haven't been as great between them due to their different personalities and not getting enough time together," the source says. "They're not always on the same page. They both have so much going on between taking care of their families and their work commitments and it can be a lot for them."

ET has reached out to Lopez and Affleck's reps for comment.

