Tom Brady is taking a hard pass on another roast, largely due to the fact of how it affected his loved ones, particularly his children. But, believe it or not, something positive came out of it.

The seven-time Super Bowl champion appeared on The Pivot Podcast with Ryan Clark, Fred Taylor and Channing Crowder and discussed what he liked and what he didn't like about The Greatest Roast of All Time: Tom Brady, and how the experience will make him a better father.

"I loved when the jokes were about me. I thought they were so fun. I didn't like the way that it affected my kids," said Brady, who shares son, Benjamin, 14, and daughter, Vivian, 11, with his ex-wife, Gisele Bündchen, as well as son, Jack, 16, with his ex, Bridget Moynahan. "So, it's the hardest part about the bittersweet aspect of when you do something that you think is one way and then all of a sudden you realize I wouldn't do that again because of the way it affected the people that I care about the most ... Like I said, when I signed up for that I love when people were making fun of me."

Brady's failed marriage with Bündchen became a constant target during the three-and-a-half live event on Netflix, as was Bündchen's new relationship with Joaquim Valente. A source later told ET that "Gisele was upset and hurt by some of the jokes about her, her relationship with [boyfriend] Joaquim [Valente], and her marriage to Tom during his roast." The source added, "Her main concern is always her children and family and she wants to protect them. She found some of the jokes to be distasteful and disrespectful."

The NFL legend said comedy's been his outlet during his most turbulent times. Like during the "Deflategate stuff in 2015-2016." Brady said he watched three things on TV at the height of that controversy -- Premiere League Soccer, golf and comedy shows.

"'Cause every time I turn on SportsCenter I was like, 'Are you f**king kidding me?' I just want to laugh," he continued. "So, I wanted to do the roast because the guy, Jeff Ross, became someone that I knew. And then, you know, you just don't see the full picture all the time. So, I think it's a good lesson for me as a parent. I'm gonna be a better parent as I go forward because of it and at the same time I'm happy everyone who was there had a lot of fun."

Brady inferred that, outside of his failed marriage being a target, the experience was a good one.

"If we're not laughing about things, we're crying. And I think we should have more fun," he said. "What did we love [when we were in the NFL]? We loved laughing in the locker room. Let's do more of that and love each other and, c'mon man, celebrate other people's success. That to me gives everyone a lot of hope."

Clark, a Super Bowl champion himself with the Pittsburgh Steelers and current ESPN NFL analyst, lightened the mood and made Brady laugh hard when he said, "I mean, it doesn't hurt when they give the microphone to you last and your entire life is actually a brag."

That being said, watching Brady shifting in his seat and looking visibly uncomfortable when comedians and former teammates were laughing off his failed marriage prompted some to check in on Brady after the roast ended. Like David Beckham, who shared during an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live that he reached out to Brady personally.

"I know Tom quite well, and I must admit, I did fire him a message just to check if he was OK," Beckham shared. "He's more than OK, but yeah, it was hard to watch."

RELATED CONTENT: