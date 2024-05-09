David Beckham Texted Tom Brady After His Roast to Make Sure He Was OK

David Beckham was concerned for fellow athlete Tom Brady after Brady's recent headline-making Netflix roast.

The Greatest Roast of All Time: Tom Brady Live Comedy Special streamed on Sunday and featured a slew of comedians and stars getting brutal with the retired NFL star.

During a Wednesday appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live, former soccer star Beckham shared that he watched the live event but that he would "definitely not" subject himself to such scrutiny.

"No, the whole concept is quite funny. It was very funny," Beckham admitted.

Kevin Hart and Tom Brady speak onstage during G.R.O.A.T The Greatest Roast Of All Time: Tom Brady for the Netflix is a Joke Festival at The Kia Forum on May 05, 2024 in Inglewood, California. - Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Netflix

The British soccer star admitted that after viewing the roast, he reached out to Brady personally to check in on the Super Bowl winner.

"I know Tom quite well, and I must admit, I did fire him a message just to check he was OK," Beckham shared. "He's more than OK, but yeah, it was hard to watch."

The event, hosted by Kevin Hart featured Jeff Ross, Nikki Glaser, Sam Jay, Rob Gronkowski, Kim Kardashian, and more.

As the husband of Victoria Beckham, a former Spice Girl, David also weighed in on Kansas City Chiefs star Travis Kelce's heightened fame due to his relationship with Taylor Swift.

"I think he can handle it," David said. "We know Taylor can definitely handle it."

David also spoke about his hit Netflix documentary, Beckham, admitting that when he first saw a rough edit he didn't like it. So he decided to share it with his wife of nearly 25 years.

"We got to the end of it. We looked at each other. We were so emotional," David revealed. "It was like, we laughed, we cried, we were tired. Because we'd done so much in those 27 years. And that really was the moment I fell in love with the documentary because I knew that she loved it and that meant more to me."

David isn't shy about sharing his love for his wife.

"Yes, she's beautiful. Yes, she was sexy. Yes, I fancied her, but in all honesty, I like a strong woman and I like the fact that she works hard," David previously said of his famous wife on SiriusXM's This Life of Mine with James Corden podcast. "I like the fact that she's a great mum. I like the fact that she looks after me sometimes, most of the time, and you know, we've created this life with four amazing children, which are the most important things in our life."

RELATED CONTENT: