Marriage hasn't always been easy for Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck. Amid split speculation around the couple, a source tells ET that they have "had their ups and downs" since their 2022 wedding.

"They have gone through phases where things haven't been as great between them due to their different personalities and not getting enough time together," the source says. "They're not always on the same page. They both have so much going on between taking care of their families and their work commitments and it can be a lot for them."

Rumors of the couple's split emerged in recent weeks when fans noticed that they had not been photographed together in more than a month.

Since then, the couple has stepped out separately in public. Affleck attended Tom Brady's roast in California while Lopez walked the iconic steps of the Met Gala solo the following night in New York City.

As for why Affleck wasn't by Lopez's side at the Met Gala, which the actress co-chaired, a rep for the actor said that he couldn't be in New York because he was filming The Accountant 2 in Los Angeles.

Around the same time, a source told ET that Lopez had "not been paying much attention to any outside hate."

"Ben is 100 percent supportive of Jen and keeps it real with her," the source said. "They both know this is part of the business and remind each other that you can't please everyone. They acknowledge what really matters, lift each other up, and encourage each other's talents and capabilities."

The speculation was fueled when InTouch claimed that the pair has called it quits, and TMZ reported that Affleck has been staying at a house without his wife. Amid the rumors, though, Lopez was spotted wearing her wedding ring while out and about in Los Angeles.

ET has reached out to Lopez and Affleck's reps for comment.

