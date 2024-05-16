Jennifer Lopez is still wearing her wedding ring. Amid rumors that the 54-year-old singer has split from Ben Affleck, whom she wed in 2022 after first splitting a decade prior, she was photographed wearing the meaningful jewelry.

Lopez wore her wedding band while out and about in Los Angeles on Thursday. The rest of her outfit was casual, as Lopez opted for casual pants and a crop top. She paired her look with large hoop earrings and sunglasses.

Jennifer Lopez wearing her wedding ring as she's out and about in Los Angeles May 16. - BlueLoveImages /LAGOSSIPTV / BACKGRID

Rumors of the couple's split began circulating in recent weeks when fans noticed that they had not been photographed together in more than a month. The last time Lopez and Affleck, 51, were seen together was on March 30, when they were pictured walking hand-in-hand in New York City.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck were spotted hand in hand, strolling the streets of New York, on March 30. - BACKGRID

Since then, the couple has stepped out separately in public. Affleck attended Tom Brady's roast earlier this month, while Lopez walked the iconic steps at the Met Gala solo.

As for why Affleck wasn't by Lopez's side at the Met Gala, which the actress co-chaired, a rep for the actor said that he couldn't be in New York because he was filming The Accountant 2 in Los Angeles.

Around the same time, a source told ET that Lopez had "not been paying much attention to any outside hate."

"She has always had to deal with criticism and knows that she is misunderstood by some," the source said. "She realizes that will always be the case because she's an artist and there are people who don't get her or know her."

"Ben is 100 percent supportive of Jen and keeps it real with her," the source added. "They both know this is part of the business and remind each other that you can't please everyone. They acknowledge what really matters, lift each other up, and encourage each other's talents and capabilities."

The source additionally noted that "Jen and Ben are doing well and are very happy together."

"Their kids bring them even closer together and keep them humble," the source said. "Jen and Ben are supportive of one another and just want the best for their relationship and family."

Fuel was added to split speculation when InTouch claimed that the pair has called it quits, and TMZ reported that Affleck has been staying at a house without his wife.

ET has reached out to Lopez and Affleck's reps for comment.

