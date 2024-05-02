Ben Affleck is one supportive husband!

A source tells ET that Jennifer Lopez has her Oscar-winning significant other to lean on, and that's why she isn't focused on any negative chatter or feedback that may come her way.

"Jen has not been paying much attention to any outside hate. She has always had to deal with criticism and knows that she is misunderstood by some. She realizes that will always be the case because she's an artist and there are people who don't get her or know her," a source tells ET about the singer.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck aren't paying attention to any negative comments a source tells ET. - Christopher Polk/Golden Globes 2024/Golden Globes 2024 via Getty Images

"Ben is 100 percent supportive of Jen and keeps it real with her. They both know this is part of the business and remind each other that you can't please everyone. They acknowledge what really matters, lift each other up, and encourage each other's talents and capabilities," the source adds.

J.Lo is set to kick off her This Is Me...Live Tour in June. Until then, the "Can't Get Enough" singer is focused on her home life with her love.

"Jen and Ben are doing well and are very happy together. Their kids bring them even closer together and keep them humble," the source says about the couple, who tied the knot in 2022. "Jen and Ben are supportive of one another and just want the best for their relationship and family."

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez tied the knot in 2022. - Michael Buckner/Golden Globes 2024/Golden Globes 2024 via Getty Images

Their kids are also a priority for the couple. Lopez is the mother of 16-year-old twins, Max and Emme -- whom she shares with ex-husband Marc Anthony. Affleck is the father of Violet, 18, Seraphina, 15, and Samuel, 12, whom he shares with ex-wife Jennifer Garner.

"Their kids love being a blended family and mesh well together. They're all kind and get along well," the source says.

The source also tells ET that Lopez is not opposed to returning to her hometown of New York City.

"Jen and Ben would love to get a place in New York and are open to buying," the source says. "It just depends because it has to be perfect and something they really want to invest in. Jen is a New York girl at heart and loves being back close to where she was raised."

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez rekindled their romance after two decades apart. - MICHAEL TRAN/AFP via Getty Images

According to Lopez's Instagram, she may be making her NYC return soon, as she is counted down the days until the 2024 Met Gala.

"One Week 🌹✨ #MetGala," the "On the Floor" singer captioned a video montage of her previous looks.

Lopez didn't reveal if she would be flying solo or attending with Affleck. In 2021, the couple attended the A-list event for the first time together.

