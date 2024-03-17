Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck showed some courtside PDA during their latest outing!

On Saturday, Mr. and Mrs. Affleck attended the Los Angeles Lakers vs. Golden State Warriors game inside of Crypto.com arena in Los Angeles.

The pair attended the game with Affleck's 11-year-old son, Samuel -- whom he shares with his ex-wife, Jennifer Garner. While the game was in full swing, Affleck and Lopez sat with their arms around each other.

In a couple of sweet moments, the pair leaned in close to chat with each other. The pair also held hands as they made their way down the court, following the game that saw the Warriors beat the Lakers 128-121.

Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

Following the game, Affleck's son had a sweet moment as he met Warriors star, Steph Curry. J.Lo also had a cool moment, where she reunited with collaborator, Bad Bunny -- who has been playing a run of shows for his Most Wanted World Tour inside the venue.

Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)

Also in attendance was Kim Kardashian and her son, Saint West, who also had courtside seats.

Affleck, 51, and Lopez, 54, made their last glamourous appearance together in February. The Oscar-winning actor joined his wife in Los Angeles for the premiere of the This Is Me...Now: A Love Story musical experience.

The pair were picture perfect elegance as Affleck wore classic black suit which was the best complement to Lopez's black gown by Zuhair Murad.

Lopez credits her husband -- whom she tied the knot with in 2022 -- as one of the biggest inspirations for her return to music, and as he biggest support during her This Is Me...Now era.

"When Ben and I got back together, it was just like, 'I want to make music again, I want to get back in the studio,'" she told ET. "I was very, very inspired."

She continued, "Once the music was done, it felt so special to me. It felt like something very different than I had ever done, even though I've written about love my whole career."

RELATED CONTENT: