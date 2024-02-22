Jennifer Lopez has had a lot of iconic looks -- and her wedding dresses were no exception!

The "This Is Me...Now" singer broke down 17 of her most iconic looks for Vogue including her infamous green Versace dress (that put Google on the map), her looks from Selena and her hummingbird-inspired 2024 Golden Globes look.

Still, her most iconic are her Ralph Lauren wedding dresses, which she wore for her 2022 wedding to Ben Affleck in Georgia.

"We got married down in Savannah and I wanted it to be traditionally Latin, but also be kind of Southern Belle-ish at times," she says about the look. "There's a mix of that, they certainly accomplished that with this dress. It had a long train that was so hard to walk in."

The fashion house didn't stop with the look, which she later shared on Instagram. For the nuptials, J.Lo had a dress for the ceremony, for the reception and for a performance inside the reception.

"All very classic and very beautiful," she added about the looks.

In August 2022, Lopez and Affleck tied the knot on the Oscar-winning actor's lavish estate in Riceboro, Georgia. For the ceremony, the "Can't Get Enough" singer's dress featured cap sleeves, an open-back cutout and a flowing train with ruffle detailing. Lopez topped off her gorgeous bridal moment with a dramatic, sheer cathedral-length veil that added a regal feel to her look.

According to Vogue, over 1,000 handkerchiefs and 500 meters of fabric were cut into ruffles to make an ethereal version of Ralph Lauren's classic turtleneck column dress. The ruffles were then attached by hand, creating a voluminous, romantic skirt. The sleeve was inset with a cascading ruffle, draped from the back of the turtleneck to the shoulder. A cathedral-length veil added an additional layer of drama, according to Vogue.

A month prior to the Georgia ceremony, Mr. and Mrs. Affleck said "I do" during a Las Vegas ceremony. At the time, Lopez shared that the dress was taken from a classic movie set. However, last week, she debunked the claims.

"No, that's not true," she said with a laugh to finally put to rest the wedding dress mystery during an interview with Variety. "I wish it was. I wish I did have that dress. I don't have that dress."

She continued, "This was a different dress that I had. Believe it or not, I was doing so much press for Marry Me or Shotgun Wedding or one of those. And so, I had all these wedding dresses in my house and when we, at the spur of the moment decided to get married, that day, I just had a dress. It's not from a movie. Yeah, I never wore it in a movie. It was just, I had it because I was doing photo shoots and performances of Marry Me everywhere at that time."

