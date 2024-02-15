Jane Fonda isn't mincing her words when it comes to her take on her former co-star Jennifer Lopez's romance and marriage to Ben Affleck.

The 86-year-old actress was recently asked to be a part of Lopez's new documentary, The Greatest Love Story Never Told, about Lopez's romantic life.

"I want you to know that I don’t entirely know why, but I feel invested in you and Ben, and I really want this to work," Fonda says in the documentary, per Variety. "However, this is my concern. Like, it feels too much like you’re trying to prove something instead of just living it. You know, every other photograph is the two of you kissing and the two of you hugging."

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Lopez, who appeared as Fonda's on-screen daughter-in-law in the 2005 comedy Monster-in-Law, laughed off the comment, replying, "That’s just us living our life."

And that's not the only concern Fonda had that was shown in the documentary. She also said she's noticed Affleck's viral photos out in public and at the GRAMMYs in March 2023, where it looked like he was upset or bored.

"I got real scared, you know, with all that s**t about the Grammys and he looks unhappy and I’m like, 'Oh, my God, what’s happening?'" Fonda admitted.

But once again, Lopez brushed off the comment, saying, "Nothing! He was like, 'I’ve become the symbol of the beleaguered man.'"

Francis Specker/CBS via Getty Images

Lopez echoed that sentiment to ET last month at the Golden Globe Awards.

"Ben is doing alright. You don’t need to worry about Ben, let me just tell you," the 54-year-old actress said of her husband's facial expressions. "He is good. He is happy. He is here -- he is nominated. I'm chilling, I don’t understand what people are so pressed for."

The couple, known as "Bennifer," initially dated in the early 2000s, with their relationship ending after canceling their wedding in 2003. The romance was reignited in 2021, leading to a surprise wedding in Las Vegas in 2022.

RELATED CONTENT: