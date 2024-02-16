Welp, the wedding dress Jennifer Lopez wore for her and Ben Affleck's Las Vegas wedding ceremony is not from Jersey Girl, or any other movie for that matter.

The 54-year-old actress set the record straight in a recent interview with Variety when she was asked if it's true that the wedding dress she wore was from Jersey Girl. Tons of fans had theorized as much, especially after the songstress revealed in her newsletter that one of the two gowns she wore for the celebration was "a dress from an old movie." The other gown, ET previously reported, was a white lace, off-the-shoulder long-sleeved dress by Zuhair Murad.

"No, that's not true," she said with a laugh to finally put to rest the wedding dress mystery. "I wish it was. I wish I did have that dress. I don't have that dress."

Lopez went on to explain the origins of the mystery dress.

"This was a different dress that I had. Believe it or not, I was doing so much press for Marry Me or Shotgun Wedding or one of those," she said. "And so, I had all these wedding dresses in my house and when we, at the spur of the moment decided to get married, that day, I just had a dress. It's not from a movie. Yeah, I never wore it in a movie. It was just, I had it because I was doing photo shoots and performances of Marry Me everywhere at that time."

A rep for Alexander McQueen ultimately confirmed to ET that the legendary designer was behind the floral jacquard full-skirt gown, which features a jewel neckline, fitted bodice and a gathered full skirt.

After Ben and J.Lo tied the knot in July 2022, the couple threw a grandiose soiree/second nuptials the following month at his estate in Riceboro, Georgia. For that special day, Lopez wore three unique dresses by Ralph Lauren.

The wedding gown, it turned out, was the first of three Ralph Lauren dresses Lopez wore. Vogue reported that over 1,000 handkerchiefs and 500 meters of fabric were cut into ruffles to make an ethereal version of Ralph Lauren's classic turtleneck column dress. The ruffles were then attached by hand, creating a voluminous, romantic skirt. The sleeve was inset with a cascading ruffle, draped from the back of the turtleneck to the shoulder. A cathedral-length veil added an additional layer of drama, according to Vogue.

For the second dress, 30 artisans worked to hand-embroider the chandelier pearl gown with micro-pleats of silk tulle, pearl embellishments, and Swarovski crystal. The third dress featured a sleek mermaid silhouette with a keyhole neckline embellished with Swarovski crystals of varying shapes and shades of white, and is completed with a full skirt and topped with an organza overlay.

And Ben looked dapper, too.

