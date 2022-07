Jennifer Lopez's "Marry Me" came true.

As fans well know by now, Lopez and Ben Affleck unexpectedly tied the knot in Las Vegas over the weekend, exchanging vows inside Sin City's A Little White Wedding Chapel three months after announcing their engagement. The couple's union comes two decades after they got engaged for the first time in November 2002, only to split two years later without heading down the aisle.

"Love is beautiful. Love is kind. And it turns out love is patient," the bride quipped in her newsletter, confirming their Las Vegas ceremony. "Twenty years patient."

As the world-famous performer detailed in her newsletter, the two became husband and wife shortly after midnight on Sunday.

"We barely made it to the little white wedding chapel by midnight. They graciously stayed open late a few minutes, let us take pictures in a pink Cadillac convertible, evidently once used by the king himself (but if we wanted Elvis himself to show, that cost extra and he was in bed)," Lopez wrote. "So with the best witnesses you could ever imagine, a dress from an old movie and a jacket from Ben’s closet, we read our own vows in the little chapel and gave one another the rings we’ll wear for the rest of our lives. They even had Bluetooth for a (short) march down the aisle. But in the end it was the best possible wedding wecould have imagined. One we dreamed of long ago and one made real (in the eyes of the state, Las Vegas, a pink convertible and one another) at very, very long last."

Kenosha Portis, who was a witness at the chapel, told Good Morning America in an interview that the star couple did not hide their emotions during the milestone moment. "As they were reading each other vows, they were very sweet. They both were emotional. They cried to each other. The kids were right there behind them."

Ever the fashionista, Lopez sported a white lace, off-the-shoulder, long-sleeved gown by Zuhair Murad with a sweetheart neckline, corset bodice, and fishtail train paired with a matching lace-trim veil. A white rose boutonnière for Affleck, who sported a white tuxedo jacket, and a white bouquet for Lopez completed their wedding looks.

"Everything was very sleek and beautiful," Portis described. "She was stunning."

Stunning -- and clearly happy. After they said "I do," Lopez Mrs. Affleck shared a photo of herself smiling from bed with her wedding band on.

"I knew they would get back together. I knew that they were in love," The View's Sunny Hostin said on Monday's show. "I've spoken to her mother, Lupe, about it. Lupe has always said that Ben is her true love, and we all have them, and I know this is going to last forever and that they're going to live happily ever after, and that's why she took his last name and she loves him."

