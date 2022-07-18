Alex Rodriguez Has a Guys' Night Out After Ex Jennifer Lopez Marries Ben Affleck
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Marry in Las Vegas Ceremony -- Se…
How Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez's Kids Reacted to Their Engag…
Ryan Gosling on Being 'The Gray Man's Action Hero and Honing 'Ke…
Jennifer Lopez Gives Rare Glimpse at Home Life With Ben Affleck …
‘Little People, Big World’: Matt and Amy Disagree Over Farm Sale…
Jak Knight, 'Big Mouth' Star and Comedian Dead at 28
Ivana Trump, Ex-Wife to Donald Trump, Dead at 73
Tamra Judge and Vicki Gunvalson Share 'Tres Amigas' Update With …
Demi Lovato Comes Out as Non-Binary and Changes Pronouns to They…
Pumpkin Surprises Family With Pregnancy News on 'Mama June: Road…
Pete Davidson Says His Big Goal Is Having a KID
'90 Day Fiance's Larissa Gets Candid About Plastic Surgery: What…
Jennifer Lopez Is 'So Dedicated' to Ben Affleck, Never Thinks Ab…
'The Family Chantel': Chantel Says She's Willing to 'Fight' to S…
Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker are ‘Very happy’ and ‘Hanging Ou…
Tarek and Heather El Moussa Are Pregnant With Their First Baby T…
Bryan Cranston on Possibly Bringing Walter White Back to Life on…
Alex Rodriguez was keeping busy this weekend while his ex-fiancée, Jennifer Lopez, and Ben Affleck were tying the knot in Las Vegas.
The former MLB pro, who has most recently been romantically linked to 25-year-old fitness model Katherine Padgett, was in California and posted videos to his Instagram Story of his weekend workout, which included running up bleachers at UCLA and doing pull-ups and push-ups.
From there, he went to work, sharing a photo and video of himself and David Ortiz filming a show for Fox Sports.
After the show, Rodriguez and Ortiz joined a few other guys for dinner at Mr. Chow in Beverly Hills, California. Outside the restaurant, A-Rod was seen laughing with a few friends.
Meanwhile, Lopez, who broke off her two-year engagement to Rodriguez in March 2021, was saying her "I dos" to Affleck in a simple ceremony in Vegas.
Just last week on iHeartMedia's The Martha Stewart Podcast, the 46-year-old athlete opened up about his ex and his feelings toward her, more than a year after their split.
"We had a great time. More importantly, we always put the kids front and center in everything we do," he said of himself and 53-year-old Lopez, who each have two kids from past relationships. Rodriguez is dad to Natasha, 17, and Ella, 14, and Lopez is mom to 14-year-old twins, Emme and Maximilian.
"Here's what I will tell you about Jennifer, and I was telling some of my colleagues here the other day, she's the most talented human being I've ever been around," Rodriguez added. "Hardest worker. And I think she is the greatest performer, live performer, in the world today that's alive."
Rodriguez was adamant that he has "no regrets" about his time with Lopez.
While A-Rod was in L.A. and Bennifer was in Vegas, Affleck's ex-wife, Jennifer Garner, was in Lake Tahoe. Check out the video to see how she spent her weekend while her ex-husband was getting married.
RELATED CONTENT:
Jennifer Garner Visits Lake Tahoe as Ben Affleck Weds Jennifer Lopez
Jennifer Lopez Changes Last Name To Affleck After Las Vegas Wedding
Inside Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's Las Vegas Wedding
How Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Made it to Marriage 20 Years Later
Alex Rodriguez Talks Jennifer Lopez Romance, Life After Their Split