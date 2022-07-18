Alex Rodriguez was keeping busy this weekend while his ex-fiancée, Jennifer Lopez, and Ben Affleck were tying the knot in Las Vegas.

The former MLB pro, who has most recently been romantically linked to 25-year-old fitness model Katherine Padgett, was in California and posted videos to his Instagram Story of his weekend workout, which included running up bleachers at UCLA and doing pull-ups and push-ups.

From there, he went to work, sharing a photo and video of himself and David Ortiz filming a show for Fox Sports.

Instagram

Instagram

Instagram

Instagram

After the show, Rodriguez and Ortiz joined a few other guys for dinner at Mr. Chow in Beverly Hills, California. Outside the restaurant, A-Rod was seen laughing with a few friends.

Backgrid

Meanwhile, Lopez, who broke off her two-year engagement to Rodriguez in March 2021, was saying her "I dos" to Affleck in a simple ceremony in Vegas.

Just last week on iHeartMedia's The Martha Stewart Podcast, the 46-year-old athlete opened up about his ex and his feelings toward her, more than a year after their split.

"We had a great time. More importantly, we always put the kids front and center in everything we do," he said of himself and 53-year-old Lopez, who each have two kids from past relationships. Rodriguez is dad to Natasha, 17, and Ella, 14, and Lopez is mom to 14-year-old twins, Emme and Maximilian.

"Here's what I will tell you about Jennifer, and I was telling some of my colleagues here the other day, she's the most talented human being I've ever been around," Rodriguez added. "Hardest worker. And I think she is the greatest performer, live performer, in the world today that's alive."

Rodriguez was adamant that he has "no regrets" about his time with Lopez.

While A-Rod was in L.A. and Bennifer was in Vegas, Affleck's ex-wife, Jennifer Garner, was in Lake Tahoe. Check out the video to see how she spent her weekend while her ex-husband was getting married.

RELATED CONTENT:

Jennifer Garner Enjoys Weekend in Lake Tahoe as Ben Affleck Marries Jennifer Lopez This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page.

Jennifer Garner Visits Lake Tahoe as Ben Affleck Weds Jennifer Lopez

Jennifer Lopez Changes Last Name To Affleck After Las Vegas Wedding

Inside Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's Las Vegas Wedding

How Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Made it to Marriage 20 Years Later

Alex Rodriguez Talks Jennifer Lopez Romance, Life After Their Split

Related Gallery