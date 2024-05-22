Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck continue to be the talk of the town as rumors swirl about the state of their relationship.

As the couple -- who tied the knot in July 2022 after their infamous early aughts split -- approach their two-year wedding anniversary, ET has learned that the A-Listers are working through some major issues and desperately attempting to weather the "highs and lows" of marriage.

A source recently shared that as Lopez, 54, works to promote her new Netflix film, Atlas, and prepare for her upcoming tour, Affleck, 51, is struggling with his wife reportedly not feeling "satisfied" with their life together and "the greatest love story never told" as Lopez has called it.

"Ben feels like Jen has a hard time feeling satisfied and that's one of the issues they're facing. Ben is one of the only people who feels comfortable enough to be honest and real with Jen. It's part of why Jen loves him, but also why she's upset with him," the source shared.

As the couple continues to endure the drama of their love story making the headlines, ET is looking back at the pair's decades-long relationship, what led to their first split and where they stand today.

When they first got together

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez film a scene on the set of their upcoming movie, Gigli at Will Rodgers Beach on Jan. 12, 2002. - Ben-Ari Finegold/Getty Images

In a 2003 Dateline special, Lopez shared that the future couple initially met "at a couple of parties," though they didn't pay attention to each other much. But eventually, they got to know each other on the set of their film Gigli in 2002.

"It felt like we had good chemistry. He could improv. I could improv back," Lopez said on Dateline. "When we did start working on the movie together, we did become friends."

At the time, Lopez was married to her second husband, Cris Judd, but they split in mid-2002.

Lopez claimed that initially there was "no idea that we would be together in the future," when it came to her friendship with Affleck.

Affleck agreed at the time, saying, he and Lopez admitted things to each other they wouldn't have had they intended to date.

"Because you're not trying to impress someone because you don't think they'll be dating them, so you're like, 'Whatever, it doesn't matter!'" he said, noting that he gave Lopez details about his past romances.

Three months after filming wrapped, Lopez and Judd split and just three months after that, Lopez and Affleck were engaged. Their romance was widely publicized with the pair earning the nickname "Bennifer." Lopez's divorce from Judd was finalized in 2003.

This Is Me… Then

Lopez released her hit third studio album, This Is Me… Then in November 2002, which was filled with hits like "Jenny From the Block" and "I'm Glad." It also included the song, "Dear Ben," which was a love letter to her man. Affleck also starred in the iconic music video for "Jenny From the Block."

Engagement bliss

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez play an off-camera love scene in Central Park, where they were filming their new flick, Jersey Girl. Lopez, reportedly due to announce her engagement to Affleck soon, snuggled up to Ben after he finished a scene she wasn't in. - Richard Corkery/NY Daily News Archive via Getty Images

Affleck popped the question to his lady love in November 2002 with a custom Harry Winston pink diamond ring. He described the proposal as "traditional," though he opted to keep the details of the proposal quiet at the time.

Wedding postponed

Ben Affleck and his fiance Jennifer Lopez arrive at the premiere of Daredevil in Feb. 2003. - Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Three days before their September 2003 wedding, the stars called things off.

At the time, they released a joint statement, saying, "Due to the excessive media attention surrounding our wedding, we have decided to postpone the date. When we found ourselves seriously contemplating hiring three separate 'decoy brides' at three different locations, we realized that something was awry."

The pair went on to say that the day had been "spoiled" for them.

Decades later in their The Greatest Love Story Never Told documentary, they got candid about what led to them calling it quits at the time.

"When Jen and I broke up before, the catalyst for that was the scrutiny around our private life," Affleck admitted.

"We had a big wedding plan, three days before, we just crumbled under the pressure," Lopez shared.

First split

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are seen on the set of Gigli on Jan. 9, 2003 in Los Angeles, California. - Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

In January 2004, just months after their postponed wedding, the couple officially ended things.

"Our relationship crumbled under the weight of the pressure," Lopez told Variety of the split decades later. "We lost a sense of ourselves, and we needed to separate because we didn't know how to survive it. I had to figure myself out, and he had to figure himself out."

'Jersey Girl'

Ben Affleck, Liv Tyler during Miramax Premiere of Jersey Girl at Ziegfeld Theater & Hard Rock Cafe in March 2004. - Sylvain Gaboury/FilmMagic

In March 2004, months after their real-life breakup, the former couple's second film, Jersey Girl, was released. Lopez did not attend the film's premiere, though Affleck did, posing with co-star, Liv Tyler.

Other marriages

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner during the 16th annual Critics' Choice Movie Awards at the Hollywood Palladium on Jan. 14, 2011 in Los Angeles, California. - Christopher Polk/Getty Images for VH1

Lopez tied the knot with singer Marc Anthony in 2004. The pair stayed together until 2014 and welcomed twins Max and Emme together in February 2008. Affleck married actress Jennifer Garner from 2005 to 2018. The exes are parents to kids Violet, Seraphina, and Samuel. Lopez was also engaged to former baseball star Alex Rodriguez from 2019 until 2021.

Rekindling the romance

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are seen on July 9, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. - Bellocqimages/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Just weeks after Lopez and Rodriguez officially called it quits, Lopez and Affleck were spotted on a trip to Montana together on Mother's Day weekend in May 2021 after he was previously spotted visiting her Los Angeles home on multiple occasions.

According to ET's source at the time, Affleck was the one who began pursuing Lopez again after they remained on friendly terms following their 2004 split.

"Ben has always had an affinity for Jennifer and was the one who initially started pursuing her and making an effort to reconnect, romantically speaking," the source said. "He wanted to explore things with her beyond a friendship and they've both really been enjoying spending time together."

A source also told ET that things between the two took a romantic turn in February.

"Jen and Ben have remained in contact since their breakup and would see each other from time to time, but as friends," the source said. "In February things took more of a flirty turn. Ben started to pursue Jen and made it clear he wanted more than a friendship. The two have always shared a strong bond and are spending time together to see if there is a spark or it's just two friends finding comfort in one another."

Instagram official!

Lopez rang in her 52nd birthday with a post featuring Affleck, marking the first time the couple had appeared together on her Instagram.

Red carpet debut

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez attend the red carpet of the movie The Last Duel during the 78th Venice International Film Festival on Sept. 10, 2021 in Venice, Italy. - Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

After making fans go wild with their rekindled romance, the couple made their red carpet debut for the first time in 18 years at the Venice Film Festival for the premiere of Affleck's film, The Last Duel, in September 2021, packing on plenty of PDA in the process.

Masked date

Though they didn't walk the red carpet together at the 2021 Met Gala, Lopez and Affleck were photographed kissing at the event, albeit while wearing masks.

Not loving the attention

Affleck admitted to ET in October 2021 that media attention surrounding his private life was "not my favorite part," saying that he still takes his "responsibility" to promoting his films "seriously."

Never breaking up

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez attend The Last Duel New York Premiere at Rose Theater at Jazz at Lincoln Center's Frederick P. Rose Hall on Oct. 9, 2021 in New York City. - Arturo Holmes/Getty Images

In a February 2022 interview with Rolling Stone, Lopez shared that she doesn't see herself and Affleck ever breaking up.

"I don't think we would have got back together if we thought that was where it was headed," she said. "We feel like what we found again is so much more important, and how we protect that and how we live our lives — what to share, what not to share — is the balance that we have now, the benefit of experience and the wisdom that we gained over the years."

Supporting his lady love

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez attend the Los Angeles Special Screening of Marry Me on Feb. 08, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. - Momodu Mansaray/Getty Images

The couple made it a date night at the February 2022 premiere of Lopez's rom-com Marry Me.

"It's a great date night. We're super happy," Lopez gushed to ET. "What can I tell you? We're just having a good time."

Engaged again!

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez are seen on May 3, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. - Bellocqimages/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

In April 2022, Lopez announced that Affleck had popped the question a second time, this time with a beautiful green ring.

At the time a source told ET that the couple is "over the moon about their engagement."

"They feel like they are living their dream life," the source said. "Ben always knew he wanted to marry Jen and they are so excited and happy."

Loving life

In June 2022, Lopez told ET that she was in a "beautiful" stage of life with Affleck.

"I do think it's just halftime," Lopez quipped at the premiere of her documentary, titled Halftime. "It's a beautiful moment."

Vegas wedding

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck tie the knot in Las Vegas in July 2022. - On The JLo

With wedding planning in full swing for the couple's big day, J.Lo found herself experiencing some PTSD from their first engagement. She told Jimmy Kimmel in January 2023 that as Lopez became more stressed about the big wedding, Affleck decided they should elope in Vegas first in July 2022.

"He was like, 'Go to rehearsal. When you get back here, I'm going to have everything all set up. Three of our kids were at camp, two of them were with us and he was like, 'They're going to be our witnesses. Let's go. We're doing it tonight.' And we did," she told Kimmel.

Lopez went on to change her last name to Affleck after the ceremony.

The big wedding weekend

After they got the actual marriage part taken care of, the two had their big wedding moment at Affleck's Riceboro, Georgia, estate.

"Some old wounds were healed that day and the weight of the past finally lifted off our shoulders," Lopez later wrote of the special day. "Full-circle — and not at all the way we planned it. Better."

Matching tattoos

On Valentine's Day 2023, the couple debuted their matching infinity symbol ink, complete with each other's initials, names, and arrows.

A source told ET at the time that the actor and singer-actress wanted to show their commitment to each other "in a cool, fun and unique way." And, with that in mind, the source said Lopez "listened to Ben's input on what they ultimately decided to go with because he already has so many tattoos."

The source added that Lopez trusted Affleck and she "knew he would have a good idea of what would look good on both of them."

Home sweet home

ET confirmed that couple closed on a $60 million home together in the Wallingford Estates area of Beverly Hills in May after two years of house hunting in May 2023.

One year down

For their one-year anniversary the couple were spotted out for a romantic dinner at Giorgio Baldi in Santa Monica, California.

Meshing families

As Lopez rang in her 54th birthday with Affleck in July 2023, ET learned that the couple was focused on combining their blended family after closing on their house.

"They are working on meshing their families in a healthy and gentle way, while also making sure everyone has a fun summer," a source said at the time.

Co-writers

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez attend ELLE's Women In Hollywood Celebration at Nya Studios on Dec. 5, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. - Kevin Winter/Getty Images

The couple collaborated to write the This Is Me… Now film, and Lopez couldn't get enough of it. In December 2023, she opened up to ET about the process, saying, "We collaborate very well together."

"Nobody knows my story more than he does," she added. "So we were able to kind of sit down and really dig into it, in a way that I don't think any other writer could've done with me."

Ben's viral faces

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck at the 81st Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Jan. 7, 2024. - Christopher Polk/Golden Globes 2024/Golden Globes 2024 via Getty Images

With Affleck's facial expressions becoming instant memes and paparazzi capturing shots of the actor looking less than enthusiastic, Lopez came to his rescue in January 2024 at the Golden Globes, when ET asked about the moments.

"Ben is doing alright. You don’t need to worry about Ben, let me just tell you," Lopez told ET of Affleck. "He is good. He is happy. He is here -- he is nominated. I'm chilling, I don't understand what people are so pressed for."

This Is Me… Now

Lopez released her ninth studio album in February 2024, a follow up to 2002's This Is Me… Then. She made it clear that her rekindled romance with Affleck inspired her tracks.

"When Ben and I got back together, it was just like, 'I want to make music again, I want to get back in the studio,'" she told ET at the time. "I was very, very inspired."

'This Is Me… Now: A Love Story'

Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez arrives at the Los Angeles Premiere Of Amazon MGM Studios This Is Me...Now: A Love Story at Dolby Theatre on Feb. 13, 2024 in Hollywood, California. - Steve Granitz/FilmMagic

As a visual counterpart to her new music, Lopez released a musical cinematic experience titled, This Is Me… Now: A Love Story, which was filled with celebrity cameos including Jane Fonda, Keke Palmer, Post Malone, and more, including Affleck himself.

"It seems like a fairytale, but it really wasn't. And so I really wanted to tell that part of the story -- the real story, in a way, but not my autobiographical story," Lopez told ET in February 2024 of the more challenging parts of her romantic pasts. "It is inspired by a lot of the things I went through and it's really about what it has been for me to be a hopeless romantic my whole life, and some of the pitfalls of that."

'The Greatest Love Story Never Told'

While attending a Los Angeles screening of The Greatest Love Story Never Told in February 2024, Lopez opened up to ET about her husband's involvement in the project.

"He embraced it as well and kind of saw it happening. And again, from a natural and organic way, said, 'I'm going to support you,'" she told ET. "When somebody loves you in that way, they just want you to fly."

Family outings

Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck attend a basketball game between the Los Angeles Lakers and Golden State Warriors at Crypto.com Arena on March 16, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. - Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

The couple weren't shy about their PDA while sitting courtside in March 2024 at a Los Angeles Lakers game as the team played the Golden State Warriors.

The pair attended the game with Affleck's son, Samuel, whom he shares with his ex-wife, Garner. While the game was in full swing, Affleck and Lopez sat with their arms around each other. In a couple of sweet moments, the pair leaned in close to chat with each other. They also held hands as they made their way down the court.

Staying strong together

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez are seen on March 29, 2024 in New York City. - Gotham/GC Images)

Despite criticism, Lopez was keeping her head held high with the support of Affleck in early May 2024.

A source told ET at the time that J.Lo had her Oscar-winning significant other to lean on, which was why she isn't focused on any negative chatter or feedback that came her way.

"Jen has not been paying much attention to any outside hate," the source said. "She has always had to deal with criticism and knows that she is misunderstood by some. She realizes that will always be the case because she's an artist and there are people who don't get her or know her."

Throughout it all, the source added, "Ben is 100 percent supportive of Jen and keeps it real with her. They both know this is part of the business and remind each other that you can't please everyone. They acknowledge what really matters, lift each other up, and encourage each other's talents and capabilities."

Solo events

Jennifer Lopez attends The 2024 Met Gala Celebrating Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 06, 2024 in New York City. - Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Though Lopez served as the co-chair of the 2024 Met Gala, she attended the annual event solo. At the time, a rep for Affleck told ET the actor did not attend the Met Gala with Lopez because he was filming The Accountant 2 in Los Angeles.

The day before the Met Gala, Affleck attended the live taping of Netflix's Tom Brady: The Greatest Roast of All Time solo, where he got on stage and told a few jokes at Brady's expense.

The back-to-back solo engagements sparked rumors of trouble in paradise for the two stars.

Highs and lows

A source told ET in May 2024, "Jen and Ben have had their ups and downs since getting married. They have gone through phases where things haven't been as great between them due to their different personalities and not getting enough time together. They're not always on the same page. They both have so much going on between taking care of their families and their work commitments and it can be a lot for them."

Around the same time, Lopez was spotted out while still wearing her wedding ring. At an event on May 19, Affleck was spotted holding his phone in the car with the screen lit up featuring a professional image of Lopez with the contact name "Jennifer Affleck."

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck out and about in Los Angeles on May 19 - X17online.com

Amid their reported tensions, another person familiar with the couple told ET that the Argo actor is keeping his family -- purportedly meaning his children and current wife -- safe and happy as he and Lopez work through their issues.

"Ben's priority is his family and well-being," a source shared.

Pushing through struggles

Just hours after Lopez attended the premiere of her Netflix film, Atlas, on May 20, ET sources said that Affleck had pinpointed his struggles in the marriage and that he was coming to terms with their disconnect.

"Ben feels like Jen has a hard time feeling satisfied and that's one of the issues they're facing," the source shared. "Ben is one of the only people who feels comfortable enough to be honest and real with Jen. It's part of why Jen loves him, but also why she's upset with him."

Jennifer Lopez attends the premiere of 'Atlas' by herself on May 22, 2024 - Hector Vivas/Getty Images

While it is unknown if the source was referring to dissatisfaction in her work or personal life, Lopez was quick to shut down a journalist who asked her about the relationship rumors while promoting the film.

During a stop in Mexico City alongside her Atlas co-star Simu Liu on May 22, the actress and singer answered questions about the movie in a press-conference-style appearance. While chatting, one bold reporter piped up to ask about her marriage and left the room in a tizzy.

According to video from the event, when one journalist asked about the rumors, another person off camera -- who some in the comments identified as Liu -- quickly got ahead of Lopez and responded, "OK, we're not doing that."

"You know better than that," added Lopez, who was wearing the wedding ring.

For more on Bennifer's love story and relationship, check out the links below.

