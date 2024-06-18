TV

Ben Affleck Is Asked About Any Regrets on 'Hart to Heart' Season 4 (Exclusive)

Ben Affleck sits down for a candid chat with Kevin Hart in a new season of his interview series 'Hart to Heart.'

Kevin Hart in bringing his outspoken celeb chat show, Hart to Heart, back for season 4, where he'll be sitting down with some famous friends and A-listers for candid conversations.

In this first-look trailer for the forthcoming season, fans get a look at the kinds of topics and conversations they can expect with the latest slate of big-name guests -- including, perhaps most notably -- Ben Affleck

In the trailer, we see just quick snippets of what Hart grills Affleck on, including "Would you change any of that, or would you do it the same way?" -- a question which Affleck seems hesitant to answer.

Ben Affleck spotted walking around LA in May 2024. - Bellocqimages/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

It's unclear from the trailer when the interviews were conducted, or whether or not their chat includes mention of Affleck's marriage to Jennifer Lopez or their rumored relationship turmoil.

Apart from his chat with Affleck, this new season of Hart to Heart also features candid interviews with George Lopez, Cynthia Erivo, Andy Samberg, Judd Apatow, and Niecy Nash.

According to a press release announcing the new season, Hart to Heart will see these revered celebs "reveal their honest, unfiltered, and unexpected true selves. It's a place where the public will see the human side of our most well-known celebrities and world influencers."

ET spoke with Hart before the series launched back in 2021, and the comedian explained why he wanted to start his own talk show, and how he gets celebs to open up like no one else can.

Kevin Hart hosts the Peacock celebrity chat show 'Hart to Heart.' - Peacock

"The world of broadcast and hosting, it's something that, as a personality, I've always wanted to do." Hart shared. "I don't wanna wait until the end of my career."

"I love that I am where I'm at, in that I have access to amazing relationships. So, Peacock allowed me the opportunity to put that on display," Hart added. "So it's a talk show where there is no script, there is no prep, it's just conversation off the cuff."

Season 4 of Hart to Heart premieres June 20 on Peacock.

