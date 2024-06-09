Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck could be closing the door on their Beverly Hills home.

ET has learned that the couple are quietly trying to sell the $60.8 million estate that they bought together in May 2023. The couple is working with The Agency on the sale. Lopez has been spotted looking at properties in recent weeks.

TMZ was the first to report the news.

Lopez, 54, and Affleck, 51, purchased the home after two years of searching for a property together.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are working on selling their Beverly Hills home. - Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

The 46,000 square-foot home sits on 5 acres and has 12 bedrooms and 24 bathrooms, an indoor sports complex, sports lounge and bar. In addition, the home includes a 5,000 square-foot guest house, a two bedroom guard house and 12-car garage.

The news of the sale comes amid split rumors surrounding the couple -- who tied the knot during two different ceremonies in 2022. In May, a source told ET that Affleck and Lopez were "continuing to take space from each other."

The same month, another source told ET that the pair were "going through some problems" amid the chatter about a split.

"Jen and Ben are continuing to take space from each other. They've been having issues for a few months and trying to figure things out on their own," the source said. "Jen has been having a hard time dealing with the general stress of life as well as in her career. She has been experiencing ups and downs while processing everything. She has been throwing herself into work, which has always been an outlet for her to stay busy and distracted."

A source told ET that Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have been taking time apart. - MICHAEL TRAN/AFP via Getty Images

Lopez and Affleck rekindled their romance in 2021 -- and tied the knot in both Las Vegas and Georgia in 2022. Despite the speculation surrounding their relationship status, Affleck and Lopez have put on a united front in recent weeks, showing a little PDA in Santa Monica, and attending Affleck's daughter Violet's graduation celebration together.

On May 31, Lopez announced that she would be canceling her This Is Me...Now...The Tour shows as she is "taking time off to be with her children, family and close friends."

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez tied the knot in 2022. - Christopher Polk/Golden Globes 2024/Golden Globes 2024 via Getty Images

Last week, the Atlas actress spoke out for the first time since making the announcement, hitting back at "negativity" as she celebrated the Netflix movie taking the most-viewed spot on the streaming service.

"Hi everybody, I just found out some great news and it's all because of YOU!!" Lopez wrote in her On the JLo newsletter. "ATLAS is #1 worldwide again this week!!! Thank you all so much!!!"

"It may seem like there's a lot of negativity out in the world right now…but don't let the voices of a few drown out that there is soooo much love out there," Lopez added. "Thank you, thank you, thank you!! I love you all so much."

RELATED CONTENT: