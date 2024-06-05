Jennifer Lopez is making sure to stay positive and encouraging her fans to do the same during difficult times.

Less than a week after announcing the cancelation of her This Is Me... Live Tour, Lopez shared a message of optimism and joy with her fans via her OntheJLO newsletter, along with a note of gratitude for the support and interest in her new Netflix sci-fi epic, Atlas.

"Hi everybody, I just found out some great news and it's all because of YOU!!" Lopez, 54, wrote. "ATLAS is #1 worldwide again this week!!! Thank you all so much!!!"

"It may seem like there's a lot of negativity out in the world right now…but don't let the voices of a few drown out that there is soooo much love out there," Lopez added. "Thank you, thank you, thank you!! I love you all so much."

Jennifer Lopez poses on the carpet at an 'Atlas' fan event in Mexico City on May 21, 2024. - Hector Vivas/Getty Images

It's unclear if Lopez was subtly addressing the criticism and negativity found in the speculation regarding her marriage woes with husband Ben Affleck or if she was referring to larger-scale worldwide issues. However, many fans interpreted the remark as a reference to the split rumors surrounding her relationship and criticism from some fans over her decision to cancel her forthcoming tour.

Wednesday's newsletter statement comes shortly after Lopez revealed that she would not be embarking on her previously announced 30+ city tour in support of her new album, This Is Me... Now.

The last time fans saw Lopez on tour was in 2019 and that tour grossed over $50 million and sold out venues across the country.

Jennifer Lopez performs onstage during the It's My Party Tour at Madison Square Garden in New York City on July 12, 2019. - Theo Wargo/Getty Images

"Jennifer is taking time off to be with her children, family and close friends," representatives from Live Nation said in a statement.

Lopez also expressed her apologies in a message to her fans via her OntheJLO newsletter on May 31.

"I am completely heartsick and devastated about letting you down," she wrote. "Please know that I wouldn't do this if I didn't feel that it was absolutely necessary. I promise I will make it up to you and we will all be together again. I love you all so much. Until next time..."

A source tells ET that the singer canceled her tour because "she wants to focus on her family and the stress from it has been a lot for her."

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez attend the Los Angeles special screening of 'Marry Me' on Feb. 8, 2022. - Momodu Mansaray/Getty Images

Produced by Live Nation, the tour was meant to begin with its first show on June 26 in Orlando, Florida, at Kia Center. Lopez was then scheduled to make stops across North America in Miami, Los Angeles, Toronto, New York City, and more before wrapping up in Houston, Texas, on Aug. 31 at Toyota Center.

Lopez' decision to cancel the This Is Me... Live Tour comes amid the ongoing speculation of a split between her and Affleck, which neither of them have addressed directly.

Affleck and Lopez tied the knot in July 2022 amid a whirlwind romance following their very public on-again, off-again romance. However, rumors and speculation regarding their possible split began swirling in early May after they hadn't been photographed together in over a month.

Amid their reported tensions, a source recently told ET that the couple is dealing with "some problems."

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck attend Elle's 2023 Women in Hollywood celebration in Los Angeles on Dec. 5, 2023. - MICHAEL TRAN/AFP via Getty Images

"Jen has been feeling pressure with all her work commitments and Ben is more chill and doesn't care about Hollywood and the stuff that comes along with it. He feels like ups and downs are part of life and everyone has these moments," the source shared. "They went back into their relationship hoping that any past issues wouldn't repeat themselves, but unfortunately, some of them are."

The source added that the father of three has been "trying to do his best when it comes to his career, co-parenting, and being a good partner, but feels overwhelmed."

Affleck shares three children with his ex-wife, Jennifer Garner -- Violet, 18, Fin, 15, and Samuel 12. Meanwhile, Lopez is mom to 16-year-old twins Emme and Max, whom she shares with ex-husband Marc Anthony.

"Ben and Jen don't want to get divorced and are saying they won't, but their relationship is simply not working at this point," the source said. "They aren't done yet and want to fix things because they love each other, but they are also both unhappy."

