Jennifer Lopez was flying solo during a press tour on Monday, but she had Ben Affleck on her mind.

The 54-year-old superstar made a brief mention of her husband during her appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live, sharing a story involving their first engagement back in the early aughts. The conversation began after Lopez tearfully reacted to ET's viral interview with Brie Larson, in which the Lessons in Chemistry actress became visibly and emotionally star struck after meeting Lopez on the Golden Globes red carpet earlier this year.

Lopez then recalled a time she became overwhelmed when meeting her idol, Barbra Streisand, more than 20 years ago.

"I met her and I was like, 'Oh my God, I love you,'" Lopez said. "And she was so nice, she's like, 'Oh my God!'"

Lopez continued, "She kinda was like asking to look at my engagement ring at the time, that Ben had given me years ago.'"

The "Jenny From the Block" singer noted that Streisand marveled at the size of her rock, saying, 'So, that's a big diamond."

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez arrive at the premiere of 'Daredevil' at the Village Theatre on February 9, 2003 in Los Angeles, California. - Kevin Winter/Getty Images

She also said that Streisand offered her a piece of career advice that has stuck with her to this day, telling her to always look for the "five good scenes" in a script.

"When you read a script, you have to have five good scenes that people will not forget," Lopez shared. "I always think about that when I'm reading a script. I'm like, 'Where's the scene?'"

Lopez and Affleck originally got together in 2002 after meeting on the set of their film, Gigli. They got engaged shortly after, postponing the wedding in 2003 before eventually ending their romance in early 2004. They rekindled their romance in 2021, tying the knot in 2022.

The walk down memory lane comes amid a time of "tension" between Lopez and Affleck, shortly before they're due to celebrate their second wedding anniversary. As rumors of relationship troubles between the two heat up, a source told ET that they have been taking some time apart recently.

"Jen and Ben's relationship is not over yet, but they have been staying in separate homes and the tension has been high," the source said. "They are taking a second to figure out what each of them is going through and wants. Both of them have been very down."

Jennifer Lopez attends the Premiere for Netflix's 'Atlas' at The Egyptian Theatre Hollywood on May 20, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. - Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Lopez was all smiles and smolder on Monday night, as she hit the red carpet for the premiere of her new Netflix film, Atlas. Though Affleck was not by her side, Lopez did pose for a photo op with her co-stars, Simu Liu and Sterling K. Brown. She was also seen sporting her wedding band for the occasion.

In an interview with ET's Denny Directo, the trio reflected on working together and discussed the biggest themes of their new blockbuster sci-fi romp -- including learning how to trust and who to trust.

Simu Liu, Jennifer Lopez, and Sterling K. Brown attend the Premiere for Netflix's 'Atlas' at The Egyptian Theatre Hollywood on May 20, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. - Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

"One thing you can always trust in [is] family," Lopez said, smiling.

In her action-packed new film, Lopez stars as Atlas Shepherd, a brilliant but troubled data analyst in the future, who has a genuine and all-encompassing distrust of Artificial Intelligence. She is drawn into a mysterious mission to capture a renegade robot, and stumbles into a deadly mystery that could impact the world.

This is the latest in a number of action-driven projects for Lopez, and looked excitedly to the future of her career.

"I have a tour coming up in the summer, you know, a couple of movies coming out next year, so I'm excited, it's just like a great time," Lopez said. "Who knew that I would be, like, [an] action hero? With The Mother and Atlas now?"

Apart from starring in Atlas, Lopez's Nuyorican Productions co-produced the film, in collaboration with Netflix, and the actress marveled at what they were able to create.

"Look at this cast here, this diverse cast, I'm very proud of this movie," Lopez said, sharing the moment with her co-stars. "I think, you know, a big action movie, being helmed by a huge streamer, a huge studio like this putting the three of us in it to be the leads? I'm proud to be producing it."

Atlas premieres Friday, May 24 on Netflix.

