Jennifer Lopez's new film, Atlas, is taking fans into a dark, violent future full of battle mechs, flying vehicles, sprawling cities and explosions.

In a brutal, thrilling teaser for the forthcoming sci-fi action epic -- which dropped Wednesday morning -- Lopez's Atlas Shepherd barely survives crash-landing what appears to be a robotic suit of armor, leaving her bloody and desperate for help.

From the brief glimpses of the gleaming metropolis and towering violent robots, it seems the future depicted in this universe is grim, and on the precipice of disaster.

With what appears to be a number of different nefarious agents and shadowy figures plotting and planning the fate of the world (played by the likes of Barbie star Simu Liu, American Fiction's Sterling K. Brown and Kingsman star Mark Strong), the teaser explains that "the future of humanity is in her hands."

According to the official press release from Netflix, Lopez's Atlas Shepherd is "a brilliant but misanthropic data analyst with a deep distrust of artificial intelligence."

"[Shepherd] joins a mission to capture a renegade robot with whom she shares a mysterious past," the synopsis explains. "But when plans go awry, her only hope of saving the future of humanity from AI is to trust it."

Blockbuster filmmaker Brad Peyton -- who previously helmed Daybreak, Rampage and San Andreas -- helmed the sci-fi epic from a script penned by Leo Sardarian and Aron Eli Coleite.

Atlas is set to debut on Netflix in May. Watch the trailer below.

