Weeks after the premiere of her musical movie, Jennifer Lopez is already releasing a new film her fans won't want to miss.

The Greatest Love Story Never Told is a documentary that gives a behind-the-scenes look at Lopez's life as she produces her newly released album and works on her musical, This is Me... Now: A Love Story. Viewers will get a raw and intimate look into Lopez's life like never before, including learning more about Bennifer's 2003 split ahead of the couple's wedding. The film premieres on Feb. 26 at 7:00 p.m. ET.

Along with Lopez, Ben Affleck is part of the documentary giving insight into their relationship past and present.

"I feel like I came out the other side. I've made it through. I've made something good of my life. I'm proud of that," Lopez says in the documentary. "But one of the parts of that was admitting to myself you're not perfect, you're not completely whole. And you know what? Something that's worn and older and broken like a nice leather jacket or an old pair of boots is really beautiful. And kind of embracing the beauty of the scars that we pick up along the way."

Below is everything you need to know to stream The Greatest Love Story Never Told at home.

When does The Greatest Love Story Never Told premiere?

The Greatest Love Story Never Told premieres tonight, February 26 at 7:00 p.m. ET.

Where is The Greatest Love Story Never Told streaming?

The Greatest Love Story Never Told will stream exclusively on Prime Video. Amazon Prime members get access to Prime Video automatically with their $15 per month membership. Prime Video is also available as a stand-alone membership for $9 per month.

Along with The Greatest Love Story Never Told, subscribers will also get access to Lopez's new film, This is Me... Now: A Love Story. The filming of this movie musical is chronicled in the documentary.

Watch on Prime Video

Watch The Greatest Love Story Never Told official trailer:

RELATED CONTENT: