How to Watch Selena and Yolanda: The Secrets Between Them Docuseries

Selena Quintanilla was a celebrated and award-winning Mexican-American singer who topped the music charts in the 1990s. However, Selena's rise was cut short when the former president of her fan club, Yolanda Saldívar, shot and killed her in 1995.

Saldívar was convicted of murder in Selena's case and has since been in prison. In 2025, she will be eligible for parole, and now she is speaking out in a new docuseries, Selena and Yolanda: The Secrets Between Them. First airing on Oxygen, the two-episode docuseries is now available to stream on Peacock.

Prior to Selena's murder, Saldívar was fired from her position as fan club president and manager of Selena's clothing boutique because the family believed she had been embezzling money. Selena met with Saldívar on March 31 — the day she was shot — because she believed the former manager was finally releasing the financial records the family needed. However, in Saldívar's first English interview in decades, she claims things weren't as they seemed.

“I was convicted by public opinion even before my trial started,” Saldívar begins in the documentary series. “They have been fed a narrative that is not correct, that I was an embezzler, that I was an assistant. My right as a citizen of the United States to be innocent until proven guilty was reversed on me. I was guilty and needed to prove my innocence.”

Here's everything you need to know to stream the documentary Selena and Yolanda: The Secrets Between Them.

How to watch Selena and Yolanda: The Secrets Between Them online:

The documentary Selena and Yolanda: The Secrets Between Them is streaming exclusively on Peacock. Peacock's streaming service plans start at $5.99 per month and offer a variety of other true crime documentaries including Dateline, Snapped, Dr. Death, Myth of the Zodiac Killer and many more.

The docuseries originally aired on Oxygen and some live TV services that include Oxygen like Hulu + Live TV, fuboTV and Sling TV may air it as part of regularly scheduled programming.

Watch the Selena and Yolanda: The Secrets Between Them trailer:

