Jennifer Lopez is canceling her return to the touring stage almost a month before she was scheduled to kick off the This Is Me...Now The Tour, her first tour in five years.

On Friday, the 54-year-old singer announced that she would not be embarking on her previously announced 30+ city tour in support of her new album, This Is Me... Now. The last time fans got the J.Lo touring experience was with her 2019 tour that grossed over $50 million and sold out venues across the country.

"Jennifer is taking time off to be with her children, family and close friends," representatives from Live Nation said in a statement.

Lopez also expressed her apologies in a message to her fans via her OntheJLO newsletter.

"I am completely heartsick and devastated about letting you down," she wrote. "Please know that I wouldn't do this if I didn't feel that it was absolutely necessary. I promise I will make it up to you and we will all be together again. I love you all so much. Until next time..."

A source tells ET that the singer canceled her tour because "she wants to focus on her family and the stress from it has been a lot for her."

Produced by Live Nation, the tour was meant to begin with its first show on June 26 in Orlando, Florida, at Kia Center. Lopez was then scheduled to make stops across North America in Miami, Los Angeles, Toronto, her hometown of New York City, and more before wrapping up in Houston, Texas, on Aug. 31 at Toyota Center.

Fans were told that Lopez would perform her catalog of hits across her discography, as well as new songs from her latest album.

The decision to cancel her tour comes amid speculation of a split between Lopez and her husband of two years, Ben Affleck, 51.

There were rumors of a rift after the two had not been photographed together in more than 40 days, that is until they were seen riding in the same car together on May 19 in Los Angeles.

Lopez recently shut down a reporter when confronted about rumors of a split while promoting her new Netflix movie, the Brad Peyton-directed Atlas.

According to a video from the press conference, when one journalist from the audience asked if the rumors that Lopez and Affleck had split were true, her co-star, Simu Liu, was quick to chime in, saying, "OK, we're not doing that."

"You know better than that," responded Lopez, who was wearing her wedding ring.

Added Liu, "Don't come in here with that energy, please."

The Barbie actor concluded by praising Lopez, telling the audience, "Jen is a producer on this movie, and the reason why I'm here and the reason Sterling [K. Brown] was in this beautiful movie is because Jen cares and Jen cares about things like representation and diversity, and she's a boss and she's an incredible creative and an icon and that's what I think we should celebrate her for today."

Affleck and Lopez tied the knot in July 2022 amid a whirlwind romance following their very public on-again, off-again romance. Affleck had also recently been seen without his wedding ring.

Amid their reported tensions, a person familiar with the couple told ET that the Argo actor is keeping his family -- purportedly meaning his children and current wife -- safe and happy as he and Lopez work through their issues.

"Ben's priority is his family and well-being," a source shared.

More recently, another source told ET that the couple is dealing with "some problems."

"Jen has been feeling pressure with all her work commitments and Ben is more chill and doesn't care about Hollywood and the stuff that comes along with it. He feels like ups and downs are part of life and everyone has these moments," the source shared. "They went back into their relationship hoping that any past issues wouldn't repeat themselves, but unfortunately, some of them are."

The source added that the father of three has been "trying to do his best when it comes to his career, co-parenting, and being a good partner, but feels overwhelmed."

"Ben and Jen don't want to get divorced and are saying they won't, but their relationship is simply not working at this point," the source said. "They aren't done yet and want to fix things because they love each other, but they are also both unhappy."

Affleck and Lopez reunited on Thursday and put on a united front for his daughter, Violet. The couple was spotted Thursday dressed to the nines heading to Violet's graduation party in Los Angeles where they were joined by Affleck's mom, Christine Anne Boldt.

The couple is set to share their second wedding anniversary in July, after eloping to Las Vegas for a quiet ceremony in 2022. They later hosted a lavish wedding ceremony and reception with friends and family at Affleck's Riceboro, Georgia, estate.

Their reunion for Violet's graduation party came a day after ET reported, citing a source, that the couple is taking time apart from one another amid lingering issues.

The source told ET, "Jen and Ben are continuing to take space from each other. They've been having issues for a few months and trying to figure things out on their own."

Lopez may especially be having a hard time.

"Jen has been having a hard time dealing with the general stress of life as well as in her career," the source continued. "She has been experiencing ups and downs while processing everything. She has been throwing herself into work, which has always been an outlet for her to stay busy and distracted."

According to another source, Affleck pinpointed one of the main issues in the couple's marriage.

"Ben feels like Jen has a hard time feeling satisfied and that's one of the issues they're facing," the source previously told ET. "Ben is one of the only people who feels comfortable enough to be honest and real with Jen. It's part of why Jen loves him, but also why she's upset with him."

The source added, "She tries to play it off like she doesn't care what the public thinks about her, but she loves her fans so much, so their feedback does impact her. Ben and Jen are going through normal problems and nothing scandalous is going on."

When ET spoke to Lopez at the Hollywood premiere of Atlas, she opened up about the importance of family, which also includes her 16-year-old twins with ex-husband Marc Anthony, Emme and Max, and the children Affleck shares with Jennifer Garner, Violet, 18, Seraphina, 15, and Samuel, 12.

"One thing you can always trust in [is] family," Lopez told ET with a smile.

