Jennifer Garner is tearfully coming to terms with having a child getting ready to leave the nest.

On Monday, the 13 Going on 30 actress, 52, celebrated -- albeit with some waterworks -- the high school graduation of her eldest child, 18-year-old Violet, by sharing a series of emotional snaps to her Instagram for her 16.2 million followers to enjoy (and relate to).

The first pic in the carousel shows Garner clapping and fighting back blubbers in a room surrounded by fellow parents. Succeeding photos in the bunch see the mom of three wiping away a few runaway tears and hilariously sporting "2024" sunglasses.

"Tell me you have a graduate without telling me you have a graduate. 🎓 (bless our hearts 🥺♥️😭)," the actress wrote.

One video included in the slideshow also shows the Alias star crying on a plane and expressing concern over the possibility of missing an event, which some fans in the comments speculated could have come from the actress rushing home for Violet's commencement.

"How are we gonna make it?" Garner -- who also shares Seraphina, 15, and Samuel, 11, with ex-husband Ben Affleck -- says in the video, blotting her eyes with a tissue while seated in the window seat. "What are we going to do?"

In the comments, Garner received love and support from some of her famous girlfriends -- many of whom have gone through bittersweet graduations of their own -- sharing that she should feel all of the emotions and take in the moment.

"Oh honey ... I know. 😢 ❤️ You have done a great job, mama! I will be here for support and lots of hugs," replied Reese Witherspoon -- who Garner is currently working with on season 2 of Apple TV+'s The Last Thing He Told Me.

"i literally can't believe this😭," added Busy Philipps.

"Omg JEN I just stopped crying a week after Skys 13th so same girl same LOVE you madly and stay strong 💪," shared designer Rachel Zoe.

Jennifer Garner and Violet Affleck at a December 2022 dinner at the White House - Sarah Silbiger/CNP/Bloomberg via Getty Images

In November, Garner spoke with ET from the premiere of Netflix's Family Switch and shared that she has learned so much since becoming a mother all the way back in 2006.

"My kids have taught me so much," Garner said, laughing. "Right now? Humility. They're on a real path for teaching me humility."

She added of being a mom to three teenagers, "My house is full of teens and they -- that is hard work."

