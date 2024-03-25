Jennifer Garner and Apple TV+ are bringing back The Last Thing He Told Me for a second season.

On Monday, ET confirmed that the show -- originally billed as a limited series at the time of its April 2023 release -- has been renewed for a second season with Garner, 51, and other series stars Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, Angourie Rice and David Morse set to reprise their roles. Additionally, Reese Witherspoon and her Hello Sunshine production company are set to return as executive producers.

The show is an adaptation of the novel of the same name by Laura Dave, which follows Garner's character, Hannah Hall, whose husband (Coster-Waldau) vanishes without a trace one day, leaving her with his 16-year-old daughter (Rice) and setting the two off on a hunt for their missing husband and father. Along the way, they uncover a series of startling discoveries about what led to his disappearance.

Angourie Rice (left) and Jennifer Garner (right) as Bailey and Hannah in 'The Last Thing He Told Me' season 1 - Apple TV+

While the first season is a straight adaptation of Dave's best-selling novel, the second season will follow the forthcoming sequel novel, which is slated to be released in 2025.

"Like so many people, I fell for Hannah on page one of Laura Dave’s gripping novel," Garner said in a release from Apple TV+. "I’m thrilled to get to tell more of Hannah’s story — I couldn’t have said yes more quickly to Season 2! These characters and their story mean so much to me, as I know they do to the many who have championed our show; we’re excited to give audiences even more with this next chapter."

"We are thrilled to be bringing this incredible team back together for another season of The Last Thing He Told Me on Apple TV+," Witherspoon said. "The audience response to Laura Dave’s gorgeous novel and Jen Garner’s stunning performance in the series was so gratifying for all of us at Hello Sunshine. We can’t wait to dive in and see what’s in store for Hannah Hall in season two."

"I’m over the moon to continue telling the story of Hannah and Bailey," added Dave, whose novel has sold some three million copies to date. "The response to The Last Thing He Told Me has been truly extraordinary, and I’m grateful to everyone who read and shared the book and made this possible."

In an Instagram post on Monday, the author shared the news of the sequel book and the show's renewal, thanking fans for their commitment to the story and for spending the last three years begging for a sequel, enabling her to keep the story alive.

"Thank you for wanting more of Hannah Hall and Bailey Michaels and Owen Michaels," Dave wrote. "To every reader and bookseller and librarian who continue to lift this novel up- Thank you for giving me the opportunity to keep telling their story."

Watch the trailer for the first season of The Last Thing He Told Me in the player below:

Joining the series for season 2 as co-showrunner and executive producer is Emmy Award nominee Aaron Zelman, best known as a producer on Damages, Criminal Minds and Silicon Valley.

RELATED CONTENT: