Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez put on a united front for his daughter, Violet.

The couple was spotted Thursday dressed to the nines heading to Violet's graduation party in Los Angeles. Ben and Jen were joined by his mom, Christine Anne Boldt. Ben, dressed in a gray suit with a white dress shirt (sans tie), carried a box of what appeared to be gifts or perhaps food.

Meanwhile, the Atlas actress donned a flowery spring dress with shades and see-through heels. The reunion comes one day after ET reported, citing a source, that Jen, 54, and Ben, 51, are taking time apart from one another amid lingering issues.

The source told ET, "Jen and Ben are continuing to take space from each other. They've been having issues for a few months and trying to figure things out on their own."

Jen may especially be having a hard time.

"Jen has been having a hard time dealing with the general stress of life as well as in her career," the source continued. "She has been experiencing ups and downs while processing everything. She has been throwing herself into work, which has always been an outlet for her to stay busy and distracted."

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez are spotted together attending his daughter Violet's graduation party on Thursday, May 30, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. - TheImageDirect

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez dressed to the nines for his daughter Violet's graduation party in Los Angeles. - TheImageDirect

A source had previously told ET that Ben pinpointed one of the main issues in the marriage.

"Ben feels like Jen has a hard time feeling satisfied and that's one of the issues they're facing," the source said. "Ben is one of the only people who feels comfortable enough to be honest and real with Jen. It's part of why Jen loves him, but also why she's upset with him."

Violet Affleck accompanies her mother Jennifer Garner to a special dinner at the White House in December 2022. - Sarah Silbiger/CNP/Bloomberg via Getty Images

The source added, "She tries to play it off like she doesn't care what the public thinks about her, but she loves her fans so much, so their feedback does impact her. Ben and Jen are going through normal problems and nothing scandalous is going on."

There were rumors of a rift after the two had not been photographed together in more than 40 days, that is until they were seen riding in the same car together on May 19 in Los Angeles.

More recently, Jen, while wearing her wedding ring, shut down a reporter when confronted about rumors of a split, telling the reporter, "You know better than that." Ben and Jen tied the knot in July 2022 amid a whirlwind romance following their very public on-again, off-again romance. Affleck had also recently been seen without his wedding ring.

Ben and Jen's reunion also comes more than a week after Jennifer Garner -- who shares Violet, 18, Seraphina, 15, and Samuel, 11, with Ben -- broke down in tears over Violet's high school graduation. The 13 Going on 30 star posted snaps of her wiping away a few runaway tears to commemorate Violet's milestone.

