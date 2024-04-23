Kevin Hart Sets the Record Straight About His Actual Height

Kevin Hart is putting his foot down when it comes to speculation surrounding his height. The 44-year-old comedian confirms his actual height in a new interview for 60 Minutes, opening up about why he jokes about his size in his stand-up.

In a new clip shared on social media, Anderson Cooper notes that various media outlets have all reported Hart at different heights ranging from 5'2 to 5'5.

"GQ finally got it right," Hart reveals, confirming the 5'5 number. "Five-foot-five. Like, with a shoe on, like with a sneaker."

With a sly smile, he adds, "Now if I put a boot on, I can get to 5'5 and a half."

Hart's stature has long been a subject of his comedy routines, as well as an ongoing schtick between himself and his longtime pal, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson -- whose own height has been reported to be between 6'2 and 6'5.

Kevin Hart with Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson - Albert L. Ortega/Getty Images

"It's talking about the things that you aren't afraid to laugh at about yourself," he explains to Cooper. "I'm really confident that the laugh that I'm getting, you're not laughing necessarily at me as if I'm a joke, you're laughing at the experience. I'm giving you an experience through a story that is relatable and more importantly, I'm saying things that other people just don't have the heart to say."

Elsewhere in the interview, Hart addresses his finances when asked by Cooper whether he has achieved billionaire status.

"None of your business, man, you trying to get me robbed?" Hart quips.

Later, he admits that he would "hopefully" join the club.

"Even if I don't or I'm not, I think the better side to what I've done is create what can become the new norm for other people in the business of funny," he explains. "For other people in the business of entertainment. Not just being a part of the business, but learning and understanding how to be the business."

See the 60 Minutes interview below.

Hart is nothing if not versatile, and in his latest interview with ET, he opened up about staying wildly fit for his Netflix film, Lift. The action flick is about a master thief and her ex-boyfriend who team up to steal $100 million in gold bullion being transported on a 777 passenger flight.

Kevin Hart Attends the 'Lift' Premiere. - Getty Images

"I'm a firm believer in if you stay ready, you never have to get ready," Hart told ET in January. "I probably was at four percent body fat through the course of this movie."

For more from Hart, check out the links below.

