Kevin Hart says he knows exactly which friend and collaborator he would never invite if he had to pull off a real life heist.

Speaking with ET's Ash Crossan at the red carpet premiere of his new film, Lift, Hart, 44, explained why his friend and frequent co-star, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, would not be a part of his inner circle if he ended up in a situation like one from his movie.

Lift -- a Netflix original -- follows a master thief played by Loki star Gugu Mbatha-Raw and her ex-boyfriend (Hart) who team up to steal $100 million in gold bullion being transported on a 777 passenger flight, according to the movie's IMDB page.

"Who's gonna blow it? Dwayne," he tells ET. "Yeah, blow it every day."

Getty Images

"Yeah, he'll do it every day of the week," Hart says.

The comedian and the WWE wrestler-turned-actor, 51, have starred alongside each other in five films throughout their career, including two of the Jumanji reboot movies, DC League of Superpets, Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw and Central Intelligence.

The pair have been known to exercise playful antagonism with each other over the years while promoting their projects, including one year where Hart dressed up as Johnson for Halloween.

"I hated his Halloween costume," Johnson told ET's Kevin Frazier in 2019 while promoting Jumanji: The Next Level. "Where he had my fanny pack. I just didn't like the way he was standing."

"I nailed it," responded Hart.

As for how he is feeling about Lift, Hart seems to think that they he and the team on the movie did just as well as he did with his "The Rock" costume.

"To put a cast and group of creators together of this magnitude... amazing cast, personnel," Hart shared. "All the pieces of the puzzle came together correctly. And, you know, we were left with what I think is a great example of great work, you know?"

Lift, which also stars Billy Magnussen, Vincent D'Onofrio and Sam Worthington, premieres on Netflix on Jan. 12.

RELATED CONTENT: