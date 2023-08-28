Kevin Hart Brings Daughter Heaven to College: 'I Cried in the Car'

They grow up so fast! Kevin Hart is getting emotional after sending his eldest daughter off to college.

The comedian took to Instagram over the weekend to share an emotional tribute to his 18-year-old daughter, Heaven, who he just dropped off to begin her freshman year at college.

"I'm not crying your crying…." Hart captioned a snapshot of himself -- seemingly in his wheelchair -- sitting alongside Heaven, as well as his sons Hendrix, 15, and Kenzo, 5, as well as his wife, Eniko, 39.

The whole family got in on the over-the-top frowning at Heaven leaving -- except for Heaven herself, who appeared to be subtly smirking.

"So proud of my daughter….I can’t even say little girl anymore because you have blossomed into the most amazing young woman ever!!!!!" Hart, 44, wrote. "God knows I am beyond proud of you and that I love you with my all."

"Fly Heav Fly….The world is yours!!!!!" Hart concluded. "My baby girl is off to college…. I cried in the car!!!! #Harts"

Hart shares Heaven and Hendrix with his ex-wife, Torrei Hart. Meanwhile he shares his two youngest -- Hendrix and daughter Kaori, 2 -- with Eniko.

In celebration of her daughter's big day, Torrei also celebrated Heaven's first day, posting a photo of them together on campus, as well as some graduation pics.

"And just like that Heaven is a college freshman. Late study nights, wild campus parties, endless coffee runs, and finally learning about that ramen noodle lifestyle," she wrote. "So proud of you baby girl. ❤️❤️."

Back in May, when Heaven first graduated high school, her proud dad bought her a brand new car in honor of the grand occasion. Check out the video below for a look at the sweet surprise.

