Kevin Hart Reveals He's Behind NSFW Gift for Nick Cannon

Kevin Hart just revealed that he's the one who sent his buddy, Nick Cannon, a vending machine full of condoms. Hart took to Instagram Tuesday to share that the NSFW gift was the latest stunt in the pair's "prank wars" competition.

"I see u got my gift @nickcannon ….GOTCHA B***H!!!!!! 😂😂😂😂😂….Now u don’t have an excuse because the condoms are free 🤦🏾‍♂️🤷🏾‍♂️☺️☺️ #PrankWars," Hart wrote alongside a photo of Cannon posing next to the fully stocked vending machine.

On Monday, the talk show host shared that he received a vending machine full of condoms.

“Looks like somebody just sent me an early Valentine’s Day gift!! Vending Machine full of Magnums🤦🏾‍♂️❤️,” the 41-year-old wrote next to the same photo of him in front of the red-bow topped condom dispenser.

The gift comes after Cannon revealed that he is expecting his eighth child with Brie Tiesi during the Jan. 31 episode of The Nick Cannon Show.

The television personality joked that he is “starting his own football team,” before revealing that his latest addition will be a baby boy. In addition to sharing the news, Cannon posted pictures from the baby shower that the pair hosted the previous day.

"It's a boy! We found out yesterday,” the proud dad said. “Everyone knows I have a lot of children. It's never a competition. Each one is special."

The news of his latest baby’s arrival also came after the Wild 'N Out host and Alyssa Scott’s son, Zen, died at 5 months old after a battle with brain cancer.

While Cannon is excited about the arrival of his son, the star expressed that there was a better way for him to share personal family matters. On Thursday, the host opened his show with an apology to the mother of his children.

"I would like to address the comments I made on Monday's show," Cannon began Thursday's episode. "I wish to always protect and respect the privacy of the mothers of all my children."

Cannon admitted that he was dealing with a mixture of emotions during the show where he announced the baby news saying, "I didn't know what to say, so I was probably talking too fast and probably misspoke. And I know I can do better when dealing with delicate and sensitive discussions,” he said.

He continued in part, “So I promise you, I promise the mothers of my children, I promise my family that I would do better and continue to be more understanding, caring, compassionate, like they often show me each and every day."

Cannon is dad to 10-year-old twins Monroe and Moroccan with ex-wife Mariah Carey, 4-year-old Golden "Sagon" and 13-month-old Powerful Queen with Brittany Bell, 7-month-old twins Zion Mixolydian and Zillion Heir with Abby De La Rosa, and Zen.

RELATED CONTENT:

Nick Cannon Apologizes for How He Announced Private Family Matters

Pregnant Bre Tiesi Shares Video From Her and Nick Cannon's Baby Shower

Nick Cannon Confirms He's Expecting 8th Baby With Model Bre Tiesi

Inside Nick Cannon's Relationship With Mother of His 8th Child

Nick Cannon Talks Fatherhood and New Daytime Talk Show (Exclusive) This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page.

Related Gallery