Nick Cannon Expecting 8th Child With Brie Tiesi

Nick Cannon's family is getting bigger! On Monday's episode of The Nick Cannon Show, the 41-year-old TV personality announced that he is expecting his eighth child with model Bre Tiesi.

Cannon joked that he is "starting his own football team," before joking that "my girl, Rihanna, is pregnant and it’s not mine." On Monday, it was revealed that Rihanna and A$AP Rocky are also expecting their first child together.

The soon to be father-of-eight shared a photo from his gender reveal with Tiesi along with the news. "It's a boy! We found out yesterday,” the proud dad said. “Everyone knows I have a lot of children. It's never a competition. Each one is special."

Cannon added that the negative attention surrounding his fatherhood has an effect on him, especially those who call him careless or irresponsible. “I have been seeking and dealing with therapy,” he added, noting that Dr. Berman gave him a book about true healing.

The talk show host noted that while he did take a vow of celibacy late last year, Tiesi was pregnant prior to this, noting that she is close to 20 weeks. Cannon also shared that he is no longer celibate and nearly made it to New Year's without having sex.

He later went to a white board and wrote down some name suggestions, including Miracle, Confetti, Purpose, Immaculate and Chosen.

The baby news comes just days after pics surfaced of from his and Tiesi's baby shower and gender reveal party in Malibu, California, on Saturday. At the party, Cannon is seen wearing all white as he hugs Tiesi, who shows off her baby bump in a white dress.

This is the first child for Tiesi, who divorced ex-NFL quarterback Johnny Manziel in November.

As for Cannon, he is dad to 10-year-old twins Monroe and Moroccan with ex-wife Mariah Carey, 4-year-old Golden "Sagon" and 13-month-old Powerful Queen with Brittany Bell, and 7-month-old twins Zion Mixolydian and Zillion Heir with Abby De La Rosa. Last year, Cannon welcomed his seventh child, Zen, with Alyssa Scott. Sadly, Zen died at 5-months-old in December, after a battle with brain cancer.

On Monday's The Nick Cannon Show, the talk show host said that he found out about Tiesi’s pregnancy prior to the death of his son. Cannon said that he wanted to respect Scott's grieving process, which is why he waited to share the news.

Cannon has said in the past that he's open to expanding his family. "Think about it, you can't be like, 'No I'm done.' Like what if God says, 'No you not,'" he told ET in September of having more children. "I come from a big family, I have several siblings, being raised in an unorthodox family by my grandparents at times, I've experienced such a wide range of upbringing that I have such a love and passion for kids and family. I want a big family too. The Lord has blessed me with what I asked, but ask and you shall receive. "

Cannon continued, "But I'm not sitting out here planning it. My therapist says I should be celibate."

