Nick Cannon Reveals His Surprising Intimacy 'Insecurity'

Nick Cannon is opening up about his biggest insecurity in the bedroom. On the latest episode of his eponymous talk show, Cannon spoke about vulnerabilities, insecurities and ultimatums during his "Man Panel" segment Wednesday.

The panel, comprised of Dr. Ish Major, Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino, Chris Distefano and Rip Micheals were all there to answer audience questions about relationships, with the first being whether or not they have any insecurities in the bedroom.

Perform turning into the panel, Cannon answered the question himself, telling the audience that his "skinny" body has been an insecurity of his when getting intimate.

"I will tell you off top…I definitely have an insecurity when it comes to being intimate. I’ve been skinny my whole life therefore I have never liked to be completely naked, I hide under the covers," the 41-year-old entertainer revealed. "As much as I boast about being in shape."

The men went on to discuss the pressure to "perform" in the bedroom as well as their own body image issues, but where they really opened up was in the segment about ultimatums when the men discussed what scares them the most.

"The health and safety of your family," Sorrentino listed as his number one fear. "Uncle Sam knocking at your front door. And also, not being your best self, because you only get one life, and you gotta make the most of it."

For comedians Cannon and Distefano, use laughter as a coping mechanism to deal with their insecurities.

"We do that as comedians, right Chris?" Cannon said. "We'll go straight for the joke instead of actually sharing how we feel."

"I laugh. Like if someone's giving me bad news, I kinda laugh it off, but that's that insecurity of not knowing what to do," he continued.

When it came to the topic of ultimatums, Dr. Ish of WE tv's Marriage Bootcamp said ultimatums can work, but they're situational.

"If we're talking healthy lifestyle change, losing weight, marrying the one who you know is already the one, then an ultimatum will work," the relationship and life coach explained. "Otherwise, if you want a very unhappy, bitter and angry man in your bed, give him an ultimatum. Because you're taking a partner, not a hostage. A lot of women, you've got to stop chasing dudes who don't want to be caught."

Nick Cannon airs weekdays. Check your local listings and head to nickcannonshow.com to get free tickets to attend a taping of the show.

