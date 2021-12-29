Nick Cannon has one "brilliant baby."

The 41-year-old TV host shared a video of his 1-year-old daughter, Powerful Queen, and her impressive flash card skills. In the clip, Cannon holds up the cards, while his baby girl does and reads what is written on the paper.

"Wow!!! Look at this brilliant baby!! They got mad when we named her POWERFUL QUEEN! Y’all lucky I didn’t go with my other choice GENIUS EMPRESS!! LOL 😂," Cannon captioned the video. "I can’t take any of the credit here though! That’s all her amazing Mommy @missbbell 🙏🏾❤️."

Cannon shares Powerful Queen with Brittany Bell. The two are also parents to 4-year-old son, Golden.

Bell also shared video of their daughter at 9-months old and how she has a "love for learning."

Cannon, meanwhile, is also father to 10-year-old twins Monroe and Moroccan, whom he shares with ex-wife Mariah Carey; 6-month-old twins Zillion and Zion, whom he had with Abby De La Rosa. Cannon and Alyssa Scott were also parents to 5-month-old son Zen. The baby boy died Dec. 5 from brain cancer.

Earlier this week, Cannon shared photos of himself with all his children. It also included one with the late baby Zen.

"Merry Christmas to All and to All Goodnight! Love The Cannons!!❤️❤️❤️🙏🏾," he wrote.

Cannon revealed his son died on his eponymous talk show, though he later admitted he was hesitant to open up about the tragedy. During an appearance on the Today show he shared how he's getting by.

"You pray for miracles," Cannon told Hoda Kotb. "Coming from a faith-based background, it's not for the miracle to do something that's unknown to us, but it's really for the things that we can find comfort in. So I asked for the miracle of strength to be able to be here today, and that I find that peace that surpasses all understanding."

See more in the video below.

