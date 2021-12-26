Nick Cannon celebrated Christmas by sharing a few snaps of all his children, including his 5-month-old son, Zen, on what would have been his first Christmas.

In Cannon's Christmas post, the talk show host wrote wished everyone a Merry Christmas from "The Cannons,"Merry Christmas to All and to All Goodnight! Love The Cannons!!❤️❤️❤️🙏🏾."

The photo slideshow featured holiday photos of Cannon alongside his children, Monroe and Moroccan, 10, Golden, 5, Powerful Queen, 1, Zillion and Zion, 6 months, and a final photo showing Cannon cradling his youngest son.

The Christmas family photos come just days after Zen's mom, Alyssa Scott, shared a tribute to their late son, in which she opened up about her grieving process.

In an Instagram Story shared Thursday, Scott posted a picture of a Christmas onesie Scott said she was excited for Zen to wear. The onesie was laid on Zen's crib, which had a pile of Zen's clothes in it. In addressing the pile of clothes, Scott offered an insight into her grieving process.

"Maybe you close the door to the nursery," she wrote in her caption. "Maybe you leave it open. Maybe you have boxed some things away — maybe you still fold and put them in the drawers. This is where I’m at. Walking by his room...sometimes going in. Washing some of his clothes but putting aside others that still have his scent. A pile is growing because I don’t know exactly what to do but I’m not rushing myself to a decision."

Alyssa Scott / Instagram

Scott also said she was "thinking of all who are grieving this holiday season." She said she's reading everyone's supportive messages and "keeping them close to me during this time."

At the bottom of her Instagram Story, Scott addressed the red "My First Christmas" onesie.

"I was so excited for him to wear this onesie," Scott wrote. "I have had it laying out since Thanksgiving."

Scott and Nick Cannon's son died earlier this month after a battle with brain cancer. The 41-year-old TV host revealed the devastating news on his eponymous talk show, though he later admitted he was hesitant to open up about the tragedy.

Cannon has since spoken about his family's loss, revealing on a Dec. 16 appearance on the Today show that he's praying "for a miracle of strength" following his and Scott's devastating loss.

"You pray for miracles," Cannon told Hoda Kotb. "Coming from a faith-based background, it's not for the miracle to do something that's unknown to us, but it's really for the things that we can find comfort in. So I asked for the miracle of strength to be able to be here today, and that I find that peace that surpasses all understanding."

For now, all Cannon said he can do is take things "five minutes at a time."

"I'm optimistic in finding the purpose through all of the pain," he said. "So I'm attempting to smile, I'm attempting to be the high-frequency individual that I've set out to be, but along the way there's definitely some curves in the journey, so I'm taking it five minutes at a time."

“I’m taking it 5 minutes at a time.”@NickCannon opens up to @hodakotb about the tragic loss of his 5-month-old son, Zen, who was diagnosed with a rare form of brain cancer. pic.twitter.com/KtwzxSowJA — TODAY (@TODAYshow) December 16, 2021

Cannon also praised Scott for being a pillar of strength through this difficult period in their lives.

"She's definitely one of the strongest individuals I've known," he said. "As a father it's painful, but for a mother who carried the beautiful child for nine months and nurtured and cared for him every single day through this process, there were so many medicines, so many trips to the hospital and the doctor... All we can do is kind of connect in prayer. I attempt to be there for her, but I watch her strength and I'm in awe daily."

RELATED CONTENT

Nick Cannon Celebrates Daughter's 1st Birthday Weeks After Son's Death

Nick Cannon’s Praying 'For the Miracle of Strength' After Son's Death

Alyssa Scott Shares Christmas Onesie As She Mourns Late Son Zen

Nick Cannon’s Main Priority Following Death of Infant Son Zen (Source) This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page.

Related Gallery