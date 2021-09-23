Nick Cannon is not opposed to expanding his family. The father of seven talked to ET about the possibility of expanding his family and his all-new comedy-driven daytime talk show, Nick Cannon. When the busy host isn't juggling multiple gigs, he's spending time with his children, which he says keeps him "out of trouble."

"They get my full attention when I'm not working," Cannon said of his kids. "And that's the beauty of it because it kind of keeps me out of trouble. It's either work or playing with my kids."

The 40-year-old comedian is happy to have a big family and he isn't putting a cap on how many children he may have in the future.

'Think about it, you can't be like, 'No I'm done.' Like what if God says, 'No you not,'" Cannon said of having more children in the future.

While Cannon comes from a large family, having seven children with four different women wasn't always the plan.



"I come from a big family, I have several siblings, being raised in an unorthodox family by my grandparents at times, I've experienced such a wide range of upbringing that I have such a love and passion for kids and family. I want a big family too," he shared. "The Lord has blessed me with what I asked, but ask and you shall receive. "

He continued, "But I'm not sitting out here planning it. My therapist says I should be celibate."

Cannon's not so sure if he agrees, but he is up for taking a bit of a break.

"Ok, give me a break bus. I'ma take a break from having kids," Cannon joked.

Cannon might be taking a break from having kids, but he's definitely not slowing down on the work front. Cannon is kicking off his own talk show, and it promises to bring lots of laughs, celebrity interviews and that signature Nick Cannon charm.

"I wanted to have a show, not to make it about me, but to make it about the people, make it about connecting with the audience in an authentic way," he explained. "I have several other platforms, The Masked Singer with fancy suits. Wild N Out, super hip hop. Stand up, all of that stuff. But this truly let me do something for the people and for the community, and that's what we're doing on the talk show."

As for how much Cannon is going to share about his personal life on the show, he tells ET, he wants to be "transparent."

"I want to be transparent. Never been a person that's shied away from talking about my life," he said. "But I want to refocus it on others. I’m gonna be talking for an hour each and every day, hopefully people get to know me in a very intimate way. If I'm in the headlines the night before, I'm definitely talking about it the next morning."

The show's premiere episode is kicking off with its first guest, Kevin Hart, Cannon's friend and prank war nemesis. From llamas to billboards, the pair spent the summer pulling historic pranks, and Cannon is taking the prank war to the next level with an epic prank when Hart appears on the show.

Check out a sneak peak of the sure-to-be hilarious prank, below.

Nick Cannon premieres nationally on Sept. 27 in syndication.

Tune in to tonight's episode of Entertainment Tonight for more of ET's interview with Cannon.

