Kevin Hart might just be the winner of the prank war that's going on between him and Nick Cannon. Hart took to Instagram Thursday to share the digital billboard he put up in Los Angeles with Cannon's phone number on it. The billboard tells passersby who are interested in advice on fatherhood to call the father of seven before providing his cell number. The playful feud started after Cannon hilariously gave Hart a llama for his 42nd birthday earlier this month.

"Since my brother @nickcannon decided to buy me a lama for my B-Day, I decided to do something nice for him as well….Here is a digital billboard in Los Angeles….I also did some in ATL & NY….if u want any advice on fatherhood please call my BEST FRIEND @nickcannon ….I’m sure his phone has been ringing nonstop 😂😂😂😂😂😂 GOTCHA BACK B**CH #PRANKWARS," Hart captioned a snapshot of the billboard.

Cannon responded to the ad, confirming that his phone has been ringing ever since his number was put up on the billboard. He took to his Instagram Story to share a FaceTime call he was having with someone who had responded to the ad, telling the fan, "I gotta go 'cause the phone is blowing up."

Trolling aside, Cannon may be the perfect person to turn to on the subject. The Masked Singer host most recently said that it's "no accident" that he's fathered four children with three women in less than a year.

"I’m having kids on purpose," Cannon told City Girls rapper JT on a recent episode of his Power 106 show, Nick Cannon Radio. "I don't have no accident."

"Trust me, there’s a lot of people I could’ve gotten pregnant that I didn’t," Cannon said. "The ones that got pregnant are the ones that were supposed to get pregnant."

He added, "You only live once. That’s true. I always say you only get one trip around the ride."

Cannon welcomed a child, Zen, with model Alyssa Scott on June 23, less than 10 days after he welcomed twin boys, Zion and Zillion, with Abby De La Rosa on June 14. Cannon also welcomed a baby girl in December with ex-girlfriend Brittany Bell -- their second child together, following 3-year-old son Golden.

Cannon also shares 9-year-old twins with ex-wife Mariah Carey -- son Moroccan and daughter Monroe.

