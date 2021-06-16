Kevin Hart Shares How He Spoke to His Kids About His Past Scandals
Kevin Hart is opening up about fatherhood, and his own experiences with striving to be open and honest with his kids.
The actor and stand-up comedian spoke with Romper for the magazine's June Father's Day issue, and got candid about how he talks to his children about some of his own past controversies -- including his high-profile cheating scandal in 2017.
"You have to talk to your kids about it because it’s going to come out," Hart explained. "Some of them are cool about it and some of them are not, depending on the situation."
Hart is the father of four kids -- 16-year-old daughter Heaven and 13-year-old son Hendrix, who he shares with ex-wife Torrei Hart, as well as 3-year-old son Kenzo and 8-month-old daughter Kaori with wife Eniko Parrish.
According to the actor, it's important when addressing delicate situations with his kids to "understand the different personalities and manage them correctly."
"My kids understand who their father is. And, unfortunately, there’s a gift and a curse that comes with that," Hart explained. "The gift is the life that you’re able to live, and the curse is the spotlight that’s on you constantly."
Hart also reflected on some of the parenting lessons he's learned along his journey through fatherhood.
"What I’ve learned as a father is that the most important thing in the world is listening," Hart continued. "It’s not about trying to be right. It’s not about advice. It’s about listening, understanding, and then doing your best to give information so that your kids can make the best choices for them. Not for you, but for them."
