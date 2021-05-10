Being a parent is never easy, especially when you're doing it on your own. On Monday, Netflix released the trailer for Fatherhood, its ode to single fathers starring Kevin Hart. Based on Matt Logelin's memoir, Two Kisses for Maddy: A Memoir of Loss & Love, the film follows Hart's character, Matt, as he tackles raising his daughter after his wife dies shortly after childbirth.

"If you could have only one parent, I wish you could've had your mom," Matt tells his newborn daughter in the trailer. "Because she would've been better at it."

The single father faces numerous struggles on his journey, including the usual trials and tribulations of parenthood: trying to get his baby to sleep, dealing with blowouts and struggling to find help among a support group for new mothers. Even Matt's family, with his mom played by Alfre Woodard, doubts his parenting abilities. But as the trailer shows, Hart's character is determined to rise above his challenges and do right by his daughter, Maddy, played as a young tween by Melody Hurd (Them).

Dana Stevens and Paul Weitz wrote the film's screenplay, with Marty Bowen, Hart, David Beaubaire, and Peter Kiernan serving as co-producers. Lil Rel Howery, DeWanda Wise, Anthony Carrigan and Paul Reiser round out the rest of the all-star cast.

Fittingly, Netflix is releasing the film this Father's Day on June 18. Watch the trailer below.

