Kevin Hart and Wife Eniko Share First Photos of Daughter Kaori

Kevin Hart and his wife, Eniko, are showing the world their adorable newborn daughter, Kaori. On Monday, the couple Instagrammed the first photos of their baby girl, whom Eniko gave birth to on Sept. 29.

Eniko posted a photo of her holding Kaori with a big smile on her face, also sharing her nickname for her.

"When your heart literally lives outside of your body all over again," she wrote. "Ori my girl you are everything I could've ever imagined plus more. My light ✨💜."

She later shared a photo of her and Kevin's son, 2-year-old Kenzo, as well as her two stepchildren -- 15-year-old Heaven and 12-year-old Hendrix. In the priceless pic, Hendrix is holding his new baby sister.

"Our hearts are full! #fourhartbeats 🤗," Eniko captioned the photo.

Meanwhile, Kevin also Instagrammed the same photo of his four children together.

"God is amazing .... #Harts #4," he wrote.

ET spoke with Kevin in July, when he joked about capturing his wife's pregnancy journey under quarantine.

"During these last few months, I am waiting for the moments that aren’t the most photogenic, trying to catch her biting a big sandwich, you know, falling asleep," he said. "Just the moments of pregnancy that are really beautiful. I am going to focus on those. Because we're in the house, I don’t have nothing else to do."

Hart cracked that it was all part of a new project he was working on called 'Impromptus,'" adding that it had consequences, like living "in the guesthouse."

