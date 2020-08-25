Kevin Hart and his wife, Eniko, are showering their baby girl with love ahead of her birth. The couple threw the cutest "drive-by" baby shower on Sunday, and shared the precious pics on social media.

"Huge thanks to everyone for celebrating with us yesterday especially during this crazy time! My 'drive-by shower Boho theme' came to life thanks to @bonniewalkerevents..i gave you the idea and u created a masterpiece.. as usual you kill it every time for our events and we r truly thankful!" Eniko captioned one post which showed a beautiful display with a comfy couch, impressive floral arrangement and an Airstream.

"P.S. the airstream set it off ok! Lol. xoxo 💋," she added. "👗@kasiakulenty 💄@ash_kholm 📸 @dopepickwan THANK YOU! 🤗 #ShoweringBabyK💜✨."

"Getting close #Harts," Kevin captioned his post. See more pics below.

Kevin and Eniko are expecting their second child together. Their baby girl will join the pair's 2-year-old son, Kenzo, as well as Kevin's children from a previous relationship, 15-year-old Heaven and 12-year-old Hendrix.

In a recent interview with ET, the comedian opened up about how he was documenting his wife's pregnancy this time around.

"During these last few months, I am waiting for the moments that aren’t the most photogenic, trying to catch her biting a big sandwich, you know, falling asleep," he shared. "Just the moments of pregnancy that are really beautiful. I am going to focus on those. Because we're in the house, I don’t have nothing else to do."

The actor said it's all part of "a new project I am working on called 'Impromptus,'" adding that it's had consequences, as he's living "in the guesthouse."

See more in the video below.

